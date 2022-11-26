|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|9
|35.7
|80-167
|.479
|13-38
|50-69
|.725
|223
|24.8
|Anunoby
|18
|36.2
|126-271
|.465
|28-87
|54-64
|.844
|334
|18.6
|VanVleet
|12
|37.4
|71-186
|.382
|39-104
|41-48
|.854
|222
|18.5
|Trent
|15
|31.9
|87-214
|.407
|32-103
|45-59
|.763
|251
|16.7
|Barnes
|16
|33.5
|96-219
|.438
|22-62
|20-27
|.741
|234
|14.6
|Boucher
|14
|22.9
|58-124
|.468
|15-46
|41-54
|.759
|172
|12.3
|Achiuwa
|12
|20.4
|36-92
|.391
|5-28
|28-33
|.848
|105
|8.8
|Flynn
|11
|13.9
|28-65
|.431
|16-32
|10-11
|.909
|82
|7.5
|Banton
|15
|11.2
|35-82
|.427
|12-37
|14-16
|.875
|96
|6.4
|Young
|15
|17.1
|38-67
|.567
|1-13
|8-10
|.800
|85
|5.7
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Koloko
|18
|17.6
|27-60
|.450
|0-4
|21-34
|.618
|75
|4.2
|Hernangomez
|11
|16.2
|18-39
|.462
|5-20
|2-5
|.400
|43
|3.9
|Dowtin
|5
|9.6
|8-16
|.500
|1-4
|1-1
|1.000
|18
|3.6
|Champagnie
|2
|4.5
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Harper
|2
|4.0
|2-4
|.500
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Birch
|8
|7.4
|6-9
|.667
|1-1
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|1.9
|TEAM
|18
|241.4
|734-1648
|.445
|198-599
|345-441
|.782
|2011
|111.7
|OPPONENTS
|18
|241.4
|715-1476
|.484
|223-614
|329-410
|.802
|1982
|110.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|16
|68
|84
|9.3
|69
|7.7
|28
|0
|8
|24
|5
|Anunoby
|25
|85
|110
|6.1
|40
|2.2
|57
|0
|44
|48
|16
|VanVleet
|7
|33
|40
|3.3
|81
|6.8
|32
|0
|23
|19
|7
|Trent
|11
|17
|28
|1.9
|23
|1.5
|19
|0
|22
|17
|3
|Barnes
|31
|77
|108
|6.8
|83
|5.2
|25
|0
|15
|36
|13
|Boucher
|36
|55
|91
|6.5
|9
|.6
|39
|0
|13
|14
|13
|Achiuwa
|24
|60
|84
|7.0
|16
|1.3
|19
|0
|2
|15
|7
|Flynn
|2
|15
|17
|1.5
|15
|1.4
|21
|0
|6
|7
|1
|Banton
|7
|13
|20
|1.3
|17
|1.1
|17
|0
|9
|10
|10
|Young
|28
|33
|61
|4.1
|28
|1.9
|24
|0
|18
|10
|2
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Koloko
|34
|33
|67
|3.7
|9
|.5
|54
|1
|4
|12
|24
|Hernangomez
|12
|33
|45
|4.1
|10
|.9
|13
|0
|10
|8
|2
|Dowtin
|2
|5
|7
|1.4
|5
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Champagnie
|1
|2
|3
|1.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birch
|4
|6
|10
|1.2
|3
|.4
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|TEAM
|246
|549
|795
|44.2
|416
|23.1
|372
|1
|189
|227
|105
|OPPONENTS
|169
|582
|751
|41.7
|479
|26.6
|377
|1
|111
|311
|102
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.