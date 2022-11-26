AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam935.780-167.47913-3850-69.72522324.8
Anunoby1836.2126-271.46528-8754-64.84433418.6
VanVleet1237.471-186.38239-10441-48.85422218.5
Trent1531.987-214.40732-10345-59.76325116.7
Barnes1633.596-219.43822-6220-27.74123414.6
Boucher1422.958-124.46815-4641-54.75917212.3
Achiuwa1220.436-92.3915-2828-33.8481058.8
Flynn1113.928-65.43116-3210-11.909827.5
Banton1511.235-82.42712-3714-16.875966.4
Young1517.138-67.5671-138-10.800855.7
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Koloko1817.627-60.4500-421-34.618754.2
Hernangomez1116.218-39.4625-202-5.400433.9
Dowtin59.68-16.5001-41-11.000183.6
Champagnie24.53-31.0000-00-0.00063.0
Harper24.02-4.5002-30-0.00063.0
Birch87.46-9.6671-12-21.000151.9
TEAM18241.4734-1648.445198-599345-441.7822011111.7
OPPONENTS18241.4715-1476.484223-614329-410.8021982110.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam1668849.3697.72808245
Anunoby25851106.1402.2570444816
VanVleet733403.3816.832023197
Trent1117281.9231.519022173
Barnes31771086.8835.2250153613
Boucher3655916.59.6390131413
Achiuwa2460847.0161.31902157
Flynn215171.5151.4210671
Banton713201.3171.117091010
Young2833614.1281.924018102
Porter613192.481.0701140
Koloko3433673.79.554141224
Hernangomez1233454.110.91301082
Dowtin2571.451.030011
Champagnie1231.50.010000
Harper011.50.000000
Birch46101.23.4130421
TEAM24654979544.241623.13721189227105
OPPONENTS16958275141.747926.63771111311102

