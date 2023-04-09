AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam7137.4630-1313.48093-287367-474.774172024.2
VanVleet6936.7437-1112.393207-606254-283.898133519.3
Trent6532.2398-922.432162-443167-200.835112517.3
Anunoby6735.6421-885.476142-367140-167.838112416.8
Barnes7634.9459-1007.45663-222190-246.772117115.4
Poeltl2527.8147-224.6560-041-72.56933513.4
Boucher7520.1257-524.49062-189126-166.7597029.4
Achiuwa5420.6190-393.48327-10387-124.7024949.1
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Banton308.650-118.42415-4816-22.7271314.4
Young5414.7108-198.5456-3418-26.6922404.4
Flynn5212.680-228.35145-12921-29.7242264.3
Barton1513.123-70.32912-392-21.000604.0
Koloko5713.669-146.4731-1136-57.6321753.1
Hernangomez4214.648-114.42117-679-16.5631222.9
Dowtin2510.425-57.4395-166-9.667612.4
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
Harper83.14-10.4002-60-0.000101.3
Wieskamp84.33-8.3753-70-0.00091.1
TEAM81241.53386-7394.458869-25931492-1906.7839133112.8
OPPONENTS81241.53274-6670.491989-26421491-1872.7969028111.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam1314255567.84155.822806516936
VanVleet302502804.14957.2193112314038
Trent301421722.61031.610201045514
Anunoby952373325.01312.0200012813250
Barnes1793315106.73664.817018315361
Poeltl831502339.3552.2760302934
Boucher1562604165.528.41400453963
Achiuwa992163155.849.91000295730
Porter613192.481.0701140
Banton931401.3291.0310131612
Young71951663.1751.488054425
Flynn1557721.4661.361020234
Barton420241.6161.11601033
Koloko84831672.928.51261192057
Hernangomez27961232.925.643016156
Dowtin61723.9311.2130953
Birch817251.27.4240585
Champagnie1341.31.310000
Harper213.43.410001
Wieskamp033.41.120010
TEAM10362447348343.0193223.916223764911422
OPPONENTS7502678342842.3212026.2159134871288374

