|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|71
|37.4
|630-1313
|.480
|93-287
|367-474
|.774
|1720
|24.2
|VanVleet
|69
|36.7
|437-1112
|.393
|207-606
|254-283
|.898
|1335
|19.3
|Trent
|65
|32.2
|398-922
|.432
|162-443
|167-200
|.835
|1125
|17.3
|Anunoby
|67
|35.6
|421-885
|.476
|142-367
|140-167
|.838
|1124
|16.8
|Barnes
|76
|34.9
|459-1007
|.456
|63-222
|190-246
|.772
|1171
|15.4
|Poeltl
|25
|27.8
|147-224
|.656
|0-0
|41-72
|.569
|335
|13.4
|Boucher
|75
|20.1
|257-524
|.490
|62-189
|126-166
|.759
|702
|9.4
|Achiuwa
|54
|20.6
|190-393
|.483
|27-103
|87-124
|.702
|494
|9.1
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Banton
|30
|8.6
|50-118
|.424
|15-48
|16-22
|.727
|131
|4.4
|Young
|54
|14.7
|108-198
|.545
|6-34
|18-26
|.692
|240
|4.4
|Flynn
|52
|12.6
|80-228
|.351
|45-129
|21-29
|.724
|226
|4.3
|Barton
|15
|13.1
|23-70
|.329
|12-39
|2-2
|1.000
|60
|4.0
|Koloko
|57
|13.6
|69-146
|.473
|1-11
|36-57
|.632
|175
|3.1
|Hernangomez
|42
|14.6
|48-114
|.421
|17-67
|9-16
|.563
|122
|2.9
|Dowtin
|25
|10.4
|25-57
|.439
|5-16
|6-9
|.667
|61
|2.4
|Birch
|20
|8.1
|19-32
|.594
|1-2
|4-5
|.800
|43
|2.2
|Champagnie
|3
|3.7
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|Harper
|8
|3.1
|4-10
|.400
|2-6
|0-0
|.000
|10
|1.3
|Wieskamp
|8
|4.3
|3-8
|.375
|3-7
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.1
|TEAM
|81
|241.5
|3386-7394
|.458
|869-2593
|1492-1906
|.783
|9133
|112.8
|OPPONENTS
|81
|241.5
|3274-6670
|.491
|989-2642
|1491-1872
|.796
|9028
|111.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|131
|425
|556
|7.8
|415
|5.8
|228
|0
|65
|169
|36
|VanVleet
|30
|250
|280
|4.1
|495
|7.2
|193
|1
|123
|140
|38
|Trent
|30
|142
|172
|2.6
|103
|1.6
|102
|0
|104
|55
|14
|Anunoby
|95
|237
|332
|5.0
|131
|2.0
|200
|0
|128
|132
|50
|Barnes
|179
|331
|510
|6.7
|366
|4.8
|170
|1
|83
|153
|61
|Poeltl
|83
|150
|233
|9.3
|55
|2.2
|76
|0
|30
|29
|34
|Boucher
|156
|260
|416
|5.5
|28
|.4
|140
|0
|45
|39
|63
|Achiuwa
|99
|216
|315
|5.8
|49
|.9
|100
|0
|29
|57
|30
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Banton
|9
|31
|40
|1.3
|29
|1.0
|31
|0
|13
|16
|12
|Young
|71
|95
|166
|3.1
|75
|1.4
|88
|0
|54
|42
|5
|Flynn
|15
|57
|72
|1.4
|66
|1.3
|61
|0
|20
|23
|4
|Barton
|4
|20
|24
|1.6
|16
|1.1
|16
|0
|10
|3
|3
|Koloko
|84
|83
|167
|2.9
|28
|.5
|126
|1
|19
|20
|57
|Hernangomez
|27
|96
|123
|2.9
|25
|.6
|43
|0
|16
|15
|6
|Dowtin
|6
|17
|23
|.9
|31
|1.2
|13
|0
|9
|5
|3
|Birch
|8
|17
|25
|1.2
|7
|.4
|24
|0
|5
|8
|5
|Champagnie
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|2
|1
|3
|.4
|3
|.4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wieskamp
|0
|3
|3
|.4
|1
|.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|1036
|2447
|3483
|43.0
|1932
|23.9
|1622
|3
|764
|911
|422
|OPPONENTS
|750
|2678
|3428
|42.3
|2120
|26.2
|1591
|3
|487
|1288
|374
