AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam6437.5566-1189.47688-263336-441.762155624.3
VanVleet6236.9401-1010.397190-547229-256.895122119.7
Trent6332.6394-907.434162-437166-198.838111617.7
Anunoby6035.6370-784.472122-316135-161.83999716.6
Barnes6934.9415-916.45361-205178-230.774106915.5
Poeltl1828.7115-170.6760-038-64.59426814.9
Boucher6820.1235-474.49657-172117-155.7556449.5
Achiuwa4721.4161-340.47421-8581-116.6984249.0
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Flynn4813.278-219.35645-12521-29.7242224.6
Banton279.346-112.41113-4615-19.7891204.4
Young5414.7108-198.5456-3418-26.6922404.4
Koloko5114.063-134.4701-1036-55.6551633.2
Hernangomez4214.648-114.42117-679-16.5631222.9
Barton1113.012-46.2615-252-21.000312.8
Dowtin209.823-51.4514-135-7.714552.8
Harper43.54-7.5712-40-0.000102.5
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
Wieskamp56.03-8.3753-70-0.00091.8
TEAM74241.73079-6744.457804-23751398-1788.7828360113.0
OPPONENTS74241.73002-6099.492898-23981387-1737.7998289112.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam1183794977.83846.021005415733
VanVleet282302584.24377.0175110712734
Trent291381672.71001.610001035314
Anunoby862173035.01131.9181011812742
Barnes1653084736.93264.715416814056
Poeltl571121699.4432.4590262029
Boucher1472423895.728.41310453660
Achiuwa861942806.0461.0920265227
Porter613192.481.0701140
Flynn1556711.5651.460019234
Banton927361.3291.1310131612
Young71951663.1751.488054425
Koloko76811573.126.51211161854
Hernangomez27961232.925.643016156
Barton314171.5111.0120632
Dowtin614201.0211.1120751
Harper112.50.000000
Birch817251.27.4240585
Champagnie1341.31.310000
Wieskamp022.41.220010
TEAM9392239317842.9174623.615033694847384
OPPONENTS6772446312342.2193926.2148834531173341

