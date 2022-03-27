AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam6137.5518-1052.49272-193249-335.743135722.2
VanVleet6037.9415-1012.410226-587178-204.873123420.6
Trent6234.8391-960.407184-490153-183.836111918.0
Anunoby4436.3287-655.438107-29883-111.74876417.4
Barnes6635.8411-839.49051-168141-194.727101415.4
Boucher7221.1243-510.47657-199134-173.7756779.4
Achiuwa6523.6235-534.44044-12268-113.6025829.0
Dragic518.013-34.3824-1410-101.000408.0
Wilson413.511-15.7330-28-10.800307.5
Young1817.245-98.45910-237-17.4121075.9
Morgan127.02-3.6671-20-0.00055.0
Birch4818.588-181.4860-1252-68.7652284.8
Mykhailiuk5413.089-227.39239-12832-37.8652494.6
Watanabe3511.954-129.41927-7421-37.5681564.5
Flynn4012.066-162.40727-8114-23.6091734.3
Waters221.03-12.2502-90-0.00084.0
Banton6211.181-200.40513-5125-42.5952003.2
Brooks912.410-30.3339-280-0.000293.2
Oturu39.03-6.5000-13-5.60093.0
Champagnie357.830-65.4629-269-91.000782.2
Bonga154.63-13.2311-45-8.625120.8
Dekker11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Johnson21.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM74242.02998-6738.445883-25131192-1579.7558071109.1
OPPONENTS74242.02883-6237.462904-25661253-1585.7917923107.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam1163875038.23135.120407416437
VanVleet432302734.64046.714709415430
Trent241491732.81282.112811116317
Anunoby661702365.41142.61240677425
Barnes1743295037.62293.516907512554
Boucher1602884486.220.31600463868
Achiuwa1383054436.8751.21370337334
Dragic212142.891.880511
Wilson115164.051.360521
Young2548734.1261.427019187
Morgan2244.011.030000
Birch1101032134.4521.1920272423
Mykhailiuk2072921.745.852024304
Watanabe1866842.419.537081916
Flynn948571.4631.642018114
Waters0442.073.520440
Banton37851222.0971.6660275310
Brooks77141.6101.190633
Oturu1451.70.010002
Champagnie3733702.011.3321774
Bonga437.54.3100822
Dekker000.00.000000
Johnson000.00.000000
TEAM9942360335445.3163222.114563658922342
OPPONENTS7642490325444.0186025.1141814941160377

