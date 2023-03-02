AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam5337.5479-1004.47776-220303-394.769133725.2
VanVleet5136.9323-828.390151-445191-214.89398819.4
Trent5433.5348-801.434145-394154-183.84299518.4
Anunoby4935.7298-657.45490-251116-141.82380216.4
Barnes6035.3358-794.45157-186154-202.76292715.5
Poeltl727.143-58.7410-013-27.4819914.1
Achiuwa3923.0150-313.47920-7873-106.68939310.1
Boucher5720.6199-406.49048-148105-142.7395519.7
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Flynn4313.774-200.37042-11117-24.7082074.8
Young5015.5107-191.5606-3418-26.6922384.8
Banton279.346-112.41113-4615-19.7891204.4
Koloko4614.461-126.4841-935-53.6601583.4
Wieskamp38.03-8.3753-70-0.00093.0
Hernangomez4214.648-114.42117-679-16.5631222.9
Harper43.54-7.5712-40-0.000102.5
Dowtin188.819-43.4423-113-4.750442.4
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
Barton14.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM63241.62597-5728.453681-20311218-1564.7797093112.6
OPPONENTS63241.62553-5216.489781-20911165-1469.7937052111.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam983114097.73186.017404413229
VanVleet261962224.43416.71451809531
Trent231171402.6881.6900895214
Anunoby721942665.4982.015009810637
Barnes1412824237.02884.813306112255
Poeltl2240628.9162.322013614
Achiuwa801732536.5391.0820244625
Boucher1262053315.825.41120383148
Porter613192.481.0701140
Flynn1550651.5641.556017183
Young69921613.2731.586054405
Banton927361.3291.1310131612
Koloko71761473.222.51111131848
Wieskamp022.71.310010
Hernangomez27961232.925.643016156
Harper112.50.000000
Dowtin61117.917.9100451
Birch817251.27.4240585
Champagnie1341.31.310000
Barton000.011.000000
TEAM8011906270743.0146123.212782580715333
OPPONENTS5862095268142.6164326.113033379992291

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you