AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam2336.6212-438.48434-97144-184.78360226.2
VanVleet2737.2164-429.38278-233107-122.87751319.0
Anunoby2936.8205-428.47950-14387-106.82154718.9
Trent2630.8151-350.43159-17470-90.77843116.6
Barnes3033.6175-391.44831-10156-73.76743714.6
Boucher2822.7103-229.45022-8171-93.76329910.7
Achiuwa1220.436-92.3915-2828-33.8481058.8
Flynn2114.751-123.41530-6511-13.8461436.8
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Banton2210.144-104.42313-4314-17.8241155.2
Young3017.567-125.5364-2214-18.7781525.1
Hernangomez2219.341-81.50614-445-11.4551014.6
Koloko3116.441-93.4410-731-47.6601133.6
Harper24.02-4.5002-30-0.00063.0
Birch188.218-31.5811-24-5.800412.3
Dowtin97.49-18.5001-41-11.000202.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
TEAM33241.51337-2969.450350-1064651-821.7933675111.4
OPPONENTS33241.51317-2692.489402-1122621-776.8003657110.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam411551968.51586.9730235710
VanVleet13931063.91636.0741455115
Anunoby401311715.9612.1840667124
Trent1340532.0371.440041303
Barnes571452026.71374.6550256920
Boucher631111746.215.5700211821
Achiuwa2460847.0161.31902157
Flynn822301.4291.43109112
Porter613192.481.0701140
Banton923321.5261.2240121312
Young52621143.8521.758032243
Hernangomez2267894.016.730011134
Koloko50541043.415.582181639
Harper011.50.000000
Birch815231.37.4210565
Dowtin46101.18.940011
Champagnie1341.31.310000
TEAM4111001141242.874922.76732311399166
OPPONENTS2951081137641.785425.96972202539157

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you