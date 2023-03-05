AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam5537.5490-1030.47677-226308-399.772136524.8
VanVleet5337.0337-861.391159-467194-217.894102719.4
Trent5633.3361-826.437149-403154-184.837102518.3
Anunoby5135.8309-684.45294-266122-147.83083416.4
Barnes6235.3370-820.45157-189156-205.76195315.4
Poeltl927.257-75.7600-022-37.59513615.1
Achiuwa4122.6153-321.47720-7973-106.6893999.7
Boucher5920.4207-417.49651-152107-145.7385729.7
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Flynn4313.774-200.37042-11117-24.7082074.8
Young5215.1108-196.5516-3418-26.6922404.6
Banton279.346-112.41113-4615-19.7891204.4
Koloko4614.461-126.4841-935-53.6601583.4
Wieskamp38.03-8.3753-70-0.00093.0
Hernangomez4214.648-114.42117-679-16.5631222.9
Harper43.54-7.5712-40-0.000102.5
Dowtin188.819-43.4423-113-4.750442.4
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
Barton38.01-5.2001-40-0.00031.0
TEAM65241.92685-5910.454702-20941245-1595.7817317112.6
OPPONENTS65241.92634-5375.490809-21451203-1515.7947280112.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam1023224247.73316.018404814030
VanVleet272022294.33596.81491859733
Trent241241482.6921.6920915214
Anunoby751972725.31022.0156010111139
Barnes1452844296.92994.813906112655
Poeltl2753808.9202.229017916
Achiuwa811782596.3391.0840254926
Boucher1292093385.726.41150393150
Porter613192.481.0701140
Flynn1550651.5641.556017183
Young70941643.2751.486054425
Banton927361.3291.1310131612
Koloko71761473.222.51111131848
Wieskamp022.71.310010
Hernangomez27961232.925.643016156
Harper112.50.000000
Dowtin61117.917.9100451
Birch817251.27.4240585
Champagnie1341.31.310000
Barton011.32.720211
TEAM8241960278442.8151923.413202602743344
OPPONENTS6042163276742.6169926.1133133931030300

