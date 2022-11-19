|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|9
|35.7
|80-167
|.479
|13-38
|50-69
|.725
|223
|24.8
|VanVleet
|11
|36.7
|67-168
|.399
|38-93
|35-42
|.833
|207
|18.8
|Anunoby
|16
|35.9
|109-227
|.480
|28-78
|46-56
|.821
|292
|18.3
|Trent
|14
|32.0
|81-195
|.415
|31-95
|39-50
|.780
|232
|16.6
|Barnes
|15
|32.7
|85-190
|.447
|18-54
|18-25
|.720
|206
|13.7
|Boucher
|13
|22.5
|56-109
|.514
|15-43
|33-46
|.717
|160
|12.3
|Achiuwa
|12
|20.4
|36-92
|.391
|5-28
|28-33
|.848
|105
|8.8
|Banton
|15
|11.2
|35-82
|.427
|12-37
|14-16
|.875
|96
|6.4
|Flynn
|9
|10.6
|18-41
|.439
|11-23
|10-11
|.909
|57
|6.3
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Young
|13
|14.9
|23-45
|.511
|1-9
|8-10
|.800
|55
|4.2
|Koloko
|16
|16.8
|24-53
|.453
|0-3
|16-24
|.667
|64
|4.0
|Champagnie
|2
|4.5
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Dowtin
|3
|7.7
|4-7
|.571
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|8
|2.7
|Hernangomez
|9
|12.6
|9-21
|.429
|4-12
|1-2
|.500
|23
|2.6
|Birch
|6
|7.5
|5-8
|.625
|1-1
|2-2
|1.000
|13
|2.2
|Harper
|1
|3.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|16
|240.0
|650-1439
|.452
|183-533
|308-394
|.782
|1791
|111.9
|OPPONENTS
|16
|240.0
|624-1302
|.479
|199-551
|299-371
|.806
|1746
|109.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|16
|68
|84
|9.3
|69
|7.7
|28
|0
|8
|24
|5
|VanVleet
|6
|32
|38
|3.5
|76
|6.9
|29
|0
|23
|17
|7
|Anunoby
|24
|78
|102
|6.4
|31
|1.9
|52
|0
|40
|38
|16
|Trent
|10
|17
|27
|1.9
|20
|1.4
|18
|0
|19
|14
|3
|Barnes
|28
|69
|97
|6.5
|74
|4.9
|22
|0
|14
|33
|11
|Boucher
|28
|47
|75
|5.8
|9
|.7
|39
|0
|12
|14
|12
|Achiuwa
|24
|60
|84
|7.0
|16
|1.3
|19
|0
|2
|15
|7
|Banton
|7
|13
|20
|1.3
|17
|1.1
|17
|0
|9
|10
|10
|Flynn
|1
|10
|11
|1.2
|9
|1.0
|13
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Young
|22
|22
|44
|3.4
|19
|1.5
|20
|0
|12
|8
|2
|Koloko
|23
|28
|51
|3.2
|8
|.5
|47
|1
|4
|11
|19
|Champagnie
|1
|2
|3
|1.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dowtin
|2
|3
|5
|1.7
|4
|1.3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hernangomez
|4
|22
|26
|2.9
|10
|1.1
|8
|0
|5
|5
|2
|Birch
|4
|2
|6
|1.0
|3
|.5
|12
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|206
|486
|692
|43.2
|373
|23.3
|334
|1
|166
|201
|97
|OPPONENTS
|151
|511
|662
|41.4
|424
|26.5
|333
|1
|96
|278
|86
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.