AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam935.780-167.47913-3850-69.72522324.8
VanVleet1136.767-168.39938-9335-42.83320718.8
Anunoby1635.9109-227.48028-7846-56.82129218.3
Trent1432.081-195.41531-9539-50.78023216.6
Barnes1532.785-190.44718-5418-25.72020613.7
Boucher1322.556-109.51415-4333-46.71716012.3
Achiuwa1220.436-92.3915-2828-33.8481058.8
Banton1511.235-82.42712-3714-16.875966.4
Flynn910.618-41.43911-2310-11.909576.3
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Young1314.923-45.5111-98-10.800554.2
Koloko1616.824-53.4530-316-24.667644.0
Champagnie24.53-31.0000-00-0.00063.0
Dowtin37.74-7.5710-10-0.00082.7
Hernangomez912.69-21.4294-121-2.500232.6
Birch67.55-8.6251-12-21.000132.2
Harper13.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM16240.0650-1439.452183-533308-394.7821791111.9
OPPONENTS16240.0624-1302.479199-551299-371.8061746109.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam1668849.3697.72808245
VanVleet632383.5766.929023177
Anunoby24781026.4311.9520403816
Trent1017271.9201.418019143
Barnes2869976.5744.9220143311
Boucher2847755.89.7390121412
Achiuwa2460847.0161.31902157
Banton713201.3171.117091010
Flynn110111.291.0130351
Porter613192.481.0701140
Young2222443.4191.52001282
Koloko2328513.28.547141119
Champagnie1231.50.010000
Dowtin2351.741.320011
Hernangomez422262.9101.180552
Birch4261.03.5120421
Harper000.00.000000
TEAM20648669243.237323.3334116620197
OPPONENTS15151166241.442426.533319627886

