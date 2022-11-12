|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|9
|35.7
|80-167
|.479
|13-38
|50-69
|.725
|223
|24.8
|VanVleet
|10
|36.5
|60-147
|.408
|35-83
|29-35
|.829
|184
|18.4
|Trent
|13
|32.9
|80-182
|.440
|31-90
|35-44
|.795
|226
|17.4
|Anunoby
|13
|35.3
|81-174
|.466
|24-62
|29-36
|.806
|215
|16.5
|Barnes
|12
|31.3
|68-151
|.450
|17-47
|18-25
|.720
|171
|14.3
|Boucher
|10
|20.8
|39-73
|.534
|11-29
|17-25
|.680
|106
|10.6
|Achiuwa
|12
|20.4
|36-92
|.391
|5-28
|28-33
|.848
|105
|8.8
|Porter
|6
|18.0
|13-25
|.520
|6-15
|6-6
|1.000
|38
|6.3
|Flynn
|7
|8.1
|12-26
|.462
|8-14
|5-6
|.833
|37
|5.3
|Banton
|12
|9.2
|19-48
|.396
|6-21
|6-8
|.750
|50
|4.2
|Koloko
|13
|17.9
|19-48
|.396
|0-3
|12-20
|.600
|50
|3.8
|Champagnie
|2
|4.5
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Birch
|4
|8.5
|3-5
|.600
|1-1
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Hernangomez
|6
|8.5
|5-9
|.556
|3-7
|1-2
|.500
|14
|2.3
|Young
|10
|10.6
|9-22
|.409
|1-6
|3-4
|.750
|22
|2.2
|Dowtin
|2
|4.0
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|2.0
|Harper
|1
|3.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|13
|240.0
|529-1177
|.449
|161-445
|241-315
|.765
|1460
|112.3
|OPPONENTS
|13
|240.0
|512-1077
|.475
|157-442
|232-283
|.820
|1413
|108.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|16
|68
|84
|9.3
|69
|7.7
|28
|0
|8
|24
|5
|VanVleet
|6
|31
|37
|3.7
|68
|6.8
|24
|0
|23
|14
|7
|Trent
|10
|16
|26
|2.0
|20
|1.5
|17
|0
|18
|13
|2
|Anunoby
|19
|64
|83
|6.4
|22
|1.7
|44
|0
|39
|28
|11
|Barnes
|21
|56
|77
|6.4
|59
|4.9
|17
|0
|10
|24
|8
|Boucher
|21
|33
|54
|5.4
|7
|.7
|30
|0
|9
|11
|11
|Achiuwa
|24
|60
|84
|7.0
|16
|1.3
|19
|0
|2
|15
|7
|Porter
|4
|9
|13
|2.2
|5
|.8
|6
|0
|9
|2
|0
|Flynn
|1
|5
|6
|.9
|4
|.6
|9
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Banton
|5
|8
|13
|1.1
|12
|1.0
|9
|0
|5
|7
|6
|Koloko
|19
|27
|46
|3.5
|7
|.5
|42
|1
|4
|10
|17
|Champagnie
|1
|2
|3
|1.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birch
|3
|2
|5
|1.2
|1
|.3
|8
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Hernangomez
|1
|7
|8
|1.3
|5
|.8
|4
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Young
|11
|14
|25
|2.5
|12
|1.2
|8
|0
|7
|4
|1
|Dowtin
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|2
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|162
|403
|565
|43.5
|309
|23.8
|266
|1
|142
|158
|78
|OPPONENTS
|125
|424
|549
|42.2
|349
|26.8
|267
|1
|79
|215
|74
