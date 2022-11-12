AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam935.780-167.47913-3850-69.72522324.8
VanVleet1036.560-147.40835-8329-35.82918418.4
Trent1332.980-182.44031-9035-44.79522617.4
Anunoby1335.381-174.46624-6229-36.80621516.5
Barnes1231.368-151.45017-4718-25.72017114.3
Boucher1020.839-73.53411-2917-25.68010610.6
Achiuwa1220.436-92.3915-2828-33.8481058.8
Porter618.013-25.5206-156-61.000386.3
Flynn78.112-26.4628-145-6.833375.3
Banton129.219-48.3966-216-8.750504.2
Koloko1317.919-48.3960-312-20.600503.8
Champagnie24.53-31.0000-00-0.00063.0
Birch48.53-5.6001-12-21.00092.3
Hernangomez68.55-9.5563-71-2.500142.3
Young1010.69-22.4091-63-4.750222.2
Dowtin24.02-4.5000-00-0.00042.0
Harper13.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM13240.0529-1177.449161-445241-315.7651460112.3
OPPONENTS13240.0512-1077.475157-442232-283.8201413108.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam1668849.3697.72808245
VanVleet631373.7686.824023147
Trent1016262.0201.517018132
Anunoby1964836.4221.7440392811
Barnes2156776.4594.917010248
Boucher2133545.47.730091111
Achiuwa2460847.0161.31902157
Porter49132.25.860920
Flynn156.94.690230
Banton58131.1121.090576
Koloko1927463.57.542141017
Champagnie1231.50.010000
Birch3251.21.380311
Hernangomez1781.35.840322
Young1114252.5121.280741
Dowtin011.521.000000
Harper000.00.000000
TEAM16240356543.530923.8266114215878
OPPONENTS12542454942.234926.826717921574

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you