|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|60
|37.6
|508-1037
|.490
|71-190
|247-331
|.746
|1334
|22.2
|VanVleet
|59
|38.2
|413-1008
|.410
|225-585
|178-204
|.873
|1229
|20.8
|Trent
|62
|34.8
|391-960
|.407
|184-490
|153-183
|.836
|1119
|18.0
|Anunoby
|43
|36.4
|281-646
|.435
|104-293
|82-109
|.752
|748
|17.4
|Barnes
|65
|35.8
|403-828
|.487
|51-167
|138-190
|.726
|995
|15.3
|Boucher
|71
|21.0
|237-500
|.474
|56-196
|132-171
|.772
|662
|9.3
|Achiuwa
|64
|23.6
|228-522
|.437
|40-117
|68-113
|.602
|564
|8.8
|Dragic
|5
|18.0
|13-34
|.382
|4-14
|10-10
|1.000
|40
|8.0
|Wilson
|4
|13.5
|11-15
|.733
|0-2
|8-10
|.800
|30
|7.5
|Young
|17
|17.4
|41-90
|.456
|9-21
|5-15
|.333
|96
|5.6
|Morgan
|1
|27.0
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|5.0
|Birch
|47
|18.5
|85-177
|.480
|0-11
|52-68
|.765
|222
|4.7
|Mykhailiuk
|53
|13.2
|88-225
|.391
|38-126
|29-34
|.853
|243
|4.6
|Watanabe
|34
|12.0
|52-124
|.419
|26-70
|20-35
|.571
|150
|4.4
|Flynn
|40
|12.0
|66-162
|.407
|27-81
|14-23
|.609
|173
|4.3
|Waters
|2
|21.0
|3-12
|.250
|2-9
|0-0
|.000
|8
|4.0
|Banton
|61
|11.1
|81-200
|.405
|13-51
|25-42
|.595
|200
|3.3
|Oturu
|3
|9.0
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|3-5
|.600
|9
|3.0
|Brooks
|8
|11.1
|8-26
|.308
|7-24
|0-0
|.000
|23
|2.9
|Champagnie
|35
|7.8
|30-65
|.462
|9-26
|9-9
|1.000
|78
|2.2
|Bonga
|15
|4.6
|3-13
|.231
|1-4
|5-8
|.625
|12
|0.8
|Dekker
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Johnson
|2
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|73
|242.1
|2947-6654
|.443
|868-2481
|1178-1560
|.755
|7940
|108.8
|OPPONENTS
|73
|242.1
|2850-6158
|.463
|893-2530
|1239-1565
|.792
|7832
|107.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|115
|382
|497
|8.3
|306
|5.1
|201
|0
|71
|161
|37
|VanVleet
|43
|228
|271
|4.6
|401
|6.8
|146
|0
|94
|154
|30
|Trent
|24
|149
|173
|2.8
|128
|2.1
|128
|1
|111
|63
|17
|Anunoby
|66
|167
|233
|5.4
|113
|2.6
|124
|0
|65
|74
|25
|Barnes
|173
|324
|497
|7.6
|222
|3.4
|168
|0
|75
|125
|53
|Boucher
|158
|280
|438
|6.2
|20
|.3
|159
|0
|46
|38
|68
|Achiuwa
|136
|301
|437
|6.8
|71
|1.1
|136
|0
|32
|73
|34
|Dragic
|2
|12
|14
|2.8
|9
|1.8
|8
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Wilson
|1
|15
|16
|4.0
|5
|1.3
|6
|0
|5
|2
|1
|Young
|25
|48
|73
|4.3
|25
|1.5
|26
|0
|17
|18
|6
|Morgan
|2
|2
|4
|4.0
|1
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birch
|110
|101
|211
|4.5
|51
|1.1
|90
|0
|27
|24
|23
|Mykhailiuk
|20
|72
|92
|1.7
|43
|.8
|51
|0
|24
|28
|4
|Watanabe
|18
|65
|83
|2.4
|19
|.6
|37
|0
|8
|19
|16
|Flynn
|9
|48
|57
|1.4
|63
|1.6
|42
|0
|18
|11
|4
|Waters
|0
|4
|4
|2.0
|7
|3.5
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Banton
|36
|83
|119
|2.0
|95
|1.6
|64
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Oturu
|1
|4
|5
|1.7
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brooks
|5
|6
|11
|1.4
|4
|.5
|6
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Champagnie
|37
|33
|70
|2.0
|11
|.3
|32
|1
|7
|7
|4
|Bonga
|4
|3
|7
|.5
|4
|.3
|10
|0
|8
|2
|2
|Dekker
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|985
|2327
|3312
|45.4
|1598
|21.9
|1440
|3
|649
|916
|339
|OPPONENTS
|755
|2464
|3219
|44.1
|1837
|25.2
|1404
|1
|489
|1146
|374
