AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam6037.6508-1037.49071-190247-331.746133422.2
VanVleet5938.2413-1008.410225-585178-204.873122920.8
Trent6234.8391-960.407184-490153-183.836111918.0
Anunoby4336.4281-646.435104-29382-109.75274817.4
Barnes6535.8403-828.48751-167138-190.72699515.3
Boucher7121.0237-500.47456-196132-171.7726629.3
Achiuwa6423.6228-522.43740-11768-113.6025648.8
Dragic518.013-34.3824-1410-101.000408.0
Wilson413.511-15.7330-28-10.800307.5
Young1717.441-90.4569-215-15.333965.6
Morgan127.02-3.6671-20-0.00055.0
Birch4718.585-177.4800-1152-68.7652224.7
Mykhailiuk5313.288-225.39138-12629-34.8532434.6
Watanabe3412.052-124.41926-7020-35.5711504.4
Flynn4012.066-162.40727-8114-23.6091734.3
Waters221.03-12.2502-90-0.00084.0
Banton6111.181-200.40513-5125-42.5952003.3
Oturu39.03-6.5000-13-5.60093.0
Brooks811.18-26.3087-240-0.000232.9
Champagnie357.830-65.4629-269-91.000782.2
Bonga154.63-13.2311-45-8.625120.8
Dekker11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Johnson21.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM73242.12947-6654.443868-24811178-1560.7557940108.8
OPPONENTS73242.12850-6158.463893-25301239-1565.7927832107.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam1153824978.33065.120107116137
VanVleet432282714.64016.814609415430
Trent241491732.81282.112811116317
Anunoby661672335.41132.61240657425
Barnes1733244977.62223.416807512553
Boucher1582804386.220.31590463868
Achiuwa1363014376.8711.11360327334
Dragic212142.891.880511
Wilson115164.051.360521
Young2548734.3251.526017186
Morgan2244.011.030000
Birch1101012114.5511.1900272423
Mykhailiuk2072921.743.851024284
Watanabe1865832.419.637081916
Flynn948571.4631.642018114
Waters0442.073.520440
Banton36831192.0951.6640275210
Oturu1451.70.010002
Brooks56111.44.560532
Champagnie3733702.011.3321774
Bonga437.54.3100822
Dekker000.00.000000
Johnson000.00.000000
TEAM9852327331245.4159821.914403649916339
OPPONENTS7552464321944.1183725.2140414891146374

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you