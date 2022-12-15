|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|18
|35.4
|157-329
|.477
|23-71
|105-138
|.761
|442
|24.6
|Anunoby
|26
|36.7
|184-387
|.475
|40-121
|85-102
|.833
|493
|19.0
|VanVleet
|22
|36.7
|125-336
|.372
|59-183
|88-102
|.863
|397
|18.0
|Trent
|25
|31.3
|148-344
|.430
|57-170
|70-90
|.778
|423
|16.9
|Barnes
|25
|33.6
|146-322
|.453
|30-90
|39-55
|.709
|361
|14.4
|Boucher
|24
|23.0
|93-206
|.451
|20-71
|62-83
|.747
|268
|11.2
|Achiuwa
|12
|20.4
|36-92
|.391
|5-28
|28-33
|.848
|105
|8.8
|Flynn
|16
|10.9
|32-74
|.432
|18-37
|10-11
|.909
|92
|5.8
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Banton
|21
|10.0
|42-98
|.429
|13-42
|14-16
|.875
|111
|5.3
|Young
|25
|17.4
|56-105
|.533
|4-18
|12-14
|.857
|128
|5.1
|Hernangomez
|17
|17.4
|31-61
|.508
|10-32
|4-9
|.444
|76
|4.5
|Koloko
|28
|16.5
|39-87
|.448
|0-7
|28-43
|.651
|106
|3.8
|Harper
|2
|4.0
|2-4
|.500
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Birch
|16
|7.7
|17-28
|.607
|1-2
|4-5
|.800
|39
|2.4
|Dowtin
|9
|7.4
|9-18
|.500
|1-4
|1-1
|1.000
|20
|2.2
|Champagnie
|3
|3.7
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|TEAM
|28
|240.9
|1135-2524
|.450
|289-896
|558-710
|.786
|3117
|111.3
|OPPONENTS
|28
|240.9
|1115-2303
|.484
|338-956
|527-652
|.808
|3095
|110.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|31
|122
|153
|8.5
|126
|7.0
|59
|0
|18
|42
|9
|Anunoby
|36
|116
|152
|5.8
|55
|2.1
|77
|0
|62
|65
|22
|VanVleet
|11
|71
|82
|3.7
|140
|6.4
|59
|1
|39
|41
|11
|Trent
|13
|37
|50
|2.0
|36
|1.4
|38
|0
|39
|28
|3
|Barnes
|46
|129
|175
|7.0
|120
|4.8
|42
|0
|21
|61
|20
|Boucher
|53
|91
|144
|6.0
|13
|.5
|59
|0
|18
|15
|21
|Achiuwa
|24
|60
|84
|7.0
|16
|1.3
|19
|0
|2
|15
|7
|Flynn
|3
|16
|19
|1.2
|18
|1.1
|25
|0
|6
|9
|1
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Banton
|9
|23
|32
|1.5
|24
|1.1
|23
|0
|12
|13
|12
|Young
|43
|51
|94
|3.8
|48
|1.9
|45
|0
|26
|19
|3
|Hernangomez
|15
|55
|70
|4.1
|14
|.8
|22
|0
|10
|10
|3
|Koloko
|47
|50
|97
|3.5
|13
|.5
|76
|1
|8
|14
|37
|Harper
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birch
|8
|10
|18
|1.1
|5
|.3
|20
|0
|5
|5
|4
|Dowtin
|4
|6
|10
|1.1
|8
|.9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Champagnie
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|350
|854
|1204
|43.0
|645
|23.0
|576
|2
|277
|342
|154
|OPPONENTS
|260
|924
|1184
|42.3
|727
|26.0
|594
|2
|172
|462
|141
