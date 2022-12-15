AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam1835.4157-329.47723-71105-138.76144224.6
Anunoby2636.7184-387.47540-12185-102.83349319.0
VanVleet2236.7125-336.37259-18388-102.86339718.0
Trent2531.3148-344.43057-17070-90.77842316.9
Barnes2533.6146-322.45330-9039-55.70936114.4
Boucher2423.093-206.45120-7162-83.74726811.2
Achiuwa1220.436-92.3915-2828-33.8481058.8
Flynn1610.932-74.43218-3710-11.909925.8
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Banton2110.042-98.42913-4214-16.8751115.3
Young2517.456-105.5334-1812-14.8571285.1
Hernangomez1717.431-61.50810-324-9.444764.5
Koloko2816.539-87.4480-728-43.6511063.8
Harper24.02-4.5002-30-0.00063.0
Birch167.717-28.6071-24-5.800392.4
Dowtin97.49-18.5001-41-11.000202.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
TEAM28240.91135-2524.450289-896558-710.7863117111.3
OPPONENTS28240.91115-2303.484338-956527-652.8083095110.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam311221538.51267.059018429
Anunoby361161525.8552.1770626522
VanVleet1171823.71406.4591394111
Trent1337502.0361.438039283
Barnes461291757.01204.8420216120
Boucher53911446.013.5590181521
Achiuwa2460847.0161.31902157
Flynn316191.2181.1250691
Porter613192.481.0701140
Banton923321.5241.1230121312
Young4351943.8481.945026193
Hernangomez1555704.114.822010103
Koloko4750973.513.576181437
Harper011.50.000000
Birch810181.15.3200554
Dowtin46101.18.940011
Champagnie1341.31.310000
TEAM350854120443.064523.05762277342154
OPPONENTS260924118442.372726.05942172462141

