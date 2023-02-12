|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|47
|37.6
|424-888
|.477
|66-194
|269-350
|.769
|1183
|25.2
|VanVleet
|48
|37.0
|307-779
|.394
|141-414
|185-206
|.898
|940
|19.6
|Trent
|50
|33.6
|327-739
|.442
|132-358
|146-175
|.834
|932
|18.6
|Anunoby
|45
|35.8
|282-617
|.457
|86-235
|110-134
|.821
|760
|16.9
|Barnes
|54
|35.1
|327-718
|.455
|49-167
|134-173
|.775
|837
|15.5
|Achiuwa
|33
|23.0
|132-270
|.489
|18-71
|62-89
|.697
|344
|10.4
|Boucher
|51
|20.8
|179-369
|.485
|43-131
|100-136
|.735
|501
|9.8
|Poeltl
|1
|17.0
|2-2
|1.000
|0-0
|2-7
|.286
|6
|6.0
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Young
|45
|16.1
|100-178
|.562
|5-29
|18-26
|.692
|223
|5.0
|Banton
|24
|9.7
|44-105
|.419
|13-44
|14-17
|.824
|115
|4.8
|Flynn
|40
|13.8
|67-188
|.356
|38-105
|13-17
|.765
|185
|4.6
|Wieskamp
|2
|8.5
|3-5
|.600
|3-4
|0-0
|.000
|9
|4.5
|Koloko
|45
|14.6
|61-125
|.488
|1-9
|35-53
|.660
|158
|3.5
|Hernangomez
|41
|14.9
|48-113
|.425
|17-66
|9-16
|.563
|122
|3.0
|Harper
|3
|3.0
|3-5
|.600
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|8
|2.7
|Birch
|20
|8.1
|19-32
|.594
|1-2
|4-5
|.800
|43
|2.2
|Champagnie
|3
|3.7
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|Dowtin
|14
|6.6
|12-25
|.480
|1-4
|3-3
|1.000
|28
|2.0
|TEAM
|57
|241.8
|2355-5191
|.454
|622-1853
|1112-1415
|.786
|6444
|113.1
|OPPONENTS
|57
|241.8
|2312-4720
|.490
|708-1911
|1072-1349
|.795
|6404
|112.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|91
|282
|373
|7.9
|288
|6.1
|163
|0
|38
|121
|25
|VanVleet
|25
|188
|213
|4.4
|309
|6.4
|137
|1
|76
|89
|29
|Trent
|19
|109
|128
|2.6
|81
|1.6
|87
|0
|83
|46
|14
|Anunoby
|68
|180
|248
|5.5
|91
|2.0
|133
|0
|93
|98
|35
|Barnes
|131
|259
|390
|7.2
|264
|4.9
|116
|0
|55
|109
|46
|Achiuwa
|68
|143
|211
|6.4
|35
|1.1
|72
|0
|24
|38
|23
|Boucher
|113
|188
|301
|5.9
|23
|.5
|100
|0
|36
|24
|42
|Poeltl
|1
|3
|4
|4.0
|2
|2.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Young
|65
|86
|151
|3.4
|68
|1.5
|82
|0
|51
|37
|5
|Banton
|9
|24
|33
|1.4
|28
|1.2
|27
|0
|12
|14
|12
|Flynn
|14
|46
|60
|1.5
|61
|1.5
|53
|0
|17
|18
|3
|Wieskamp
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Koloko
|70
|76
|146
|3.2
|22
|.5
|110
|1
|13
|18
|48
|Hernangomez
|27
|95
|122
|3.0
|24
|.6
|43
|0
|16
|15
|6
|Harper
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birch
|8
|17
|25
|1.2
|7
|.4
|24
|0
|5
|8
|5
|Champagnie
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dowtin
|5
|8
|13
|.9
|12
|.9
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|TEAM
|722
|1721
|2443
|42.9
|1325
|23.2
|1165
|2
|532
|645
|294
|OPPONENTS
|534
|1901
|2435
|42.7
|1484
|26.0
|1179
|3
|347
|900
|266
