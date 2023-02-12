AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam4737.6424-888.47766-194269-350.769118325.2
VanVleet4837.0307-779.394141-414185-206.89894019.6
Trent5033.6327-739.442132-358146-175.83493218.6
Anunoby4535.8282-617.45786-235110-134.82176016.9
Barnes5435.1327-718.45549-167134-173.77583715.5
Achiuwa3323.0132-270.48918-7162-89.69734410.4
Boucher5120.8179-369.48543-131100-136.7355019.8
Poeltl117.02-21.0000-02-7.28666.0
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Young4516.1100-178.5625-2918-26.6922235.0
Banton249.744-105.41913-4414-17.8241154.8
Flynn4013.867-188.35638-10513-17.7651854.6
Wieskamp28.53-5.6003-40-0.00094.5
Koloko4514.661-125.4881-935-53.6601583.5
Hernangomez4114.948-113.42517-669-16.5631223.0
Harper33.03-5.6002-30-0.00082.7
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
Dowtin146.612-25.4801-43-31.000282.0
TEAM57241.82355-5191.454622-18531112-1415.7866444113.1
OPPONENTS57241.82312-4720.490708-19111072-1349.7956404112.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam912823737.92886.116303812125
VanVleet251882134.43096.41371768929
Trent191091282.6811.6870834614
Anunoby681802485.5912.01330939835
Barnes1312593907.22644.911605510946
Achiuwa681432116.4351.1720243823
Boucher1131883015.923.51000362442
Poeltl1344.022.050030
Porter613192.481.0701140
Young65861513.4681.582051375
Banton924331.4281.2270121412
Flynn1446601.5611.553017183
Wieskamp000.01.500010
Koloko70761463.222.51101131848
Hernangomez27951223.024.643016156
Harper112.70.000000
Birch817251.27.4240585
Champagnie1341.31.310000
Dowtin5813.912.950221
TEAM7221721244342.9132523.211652532645294
OPPONENTS5341901243542.7148426.011793347900266

