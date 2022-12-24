|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|23
|36.6
|212-438
|.484
|34-97
|144-184
|.783
|602
|26.2
|VanVleet
|27
|37.2
|164-429
|.382
|78-233
|107-122
|.877
|513
|19.0
|Anunoby
|29
|36.8
|205-428
|.479
|50-143
|87-106
|.821
|547
|18.9
|Trent
|26
|30.8
|151-350
|.431
|59-174
|70-90
|.778
|431
|16.6
|Barnes
|30
|33.6
|175-391
|.448
|31-101
|56-73
|.767
|437
|14.6
|Boucher
|28
|22.7
|103-229
|.450
|22-81
|71-93
|.763
|299
|10.7
|Achiuwa
|12
|20.4
|36-92
|.391
|5-28
|28-33
|.848
|105
|8.8
|Flynn
|21
|14.7
|51-123
|.415
|30-65
|11-13
|.846
|143
|6.8
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Banton
|22
|10.1
|44-104
|.423
|13-43
|14-17
|.824
|115
|5.2
|Young
|30
|17.5
|67-125
|.536
|4-22
|14-18
|.778
|152
|5.1
|Hernangomez
|22
|19.3
|41-81
|.506
|14-44
|5-11
|.455
|101
|4.6
|Koloko
|31
|16.4
|41-93
|.441
|0-7
|31-47
|.660
|113
|3.6
|Harper
|2
|4.0
|2-4
|.500
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Birch
|18
|8.2
|18-31
|.581
|1-2
|4-5
|.800
|41
|2.3
|Dowtin
|9
|7.4
|9-18
|.500
|1-4
|1-1
|1.000
|20
|2.2
|Champagnie
|3
|3.7
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|TEAM
|33
|241.5
|1337-2969
|.450
|350-1064
|651-821
|.793
|3675
|111.4
|OPPONENTS
|33
|241.5
|1317-2692
|.489
|402-1122
|621-776
|.800
|3657
|110.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|41
|155
|196
|8.5
|158
|6.9
|73
|0
|23
|57
|10
|VanVleet
|13
|93
|106
|3.9
|163
|6.0
|74
|1
|45
|51
|15
|Anunoby
|40
|131
|171
|5.9
|61
|2.1
|84
|0
|66
|71
|24
|Trent
|13
|40
|53
|2.0
|37
|1.4
|40
|0
|41
|30
|3
|Barnes
|57
|145
|202
|6.7
|137
|4.6
|55
|0
|25
|69
|20
|Boucher
|63
|111
|174
|6.2
|15
|.5
|70
|0
|21
|18
|21
|Achiuwa
|24
|60
|84
|7.0
|16
|1.3
|19
|0
|2
|15
|7
|Flynn
|8
|22
|30
|1.4
|29
|1.4
|31
|0
|9
|11
|2
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Banton
|9
|23
|32
|1.5
|26
|1.2
|24
|0
|12
|13
|12
|Young
|52
|62
|114
|3.8
|52
|1.7
|58
|0
|32
|24
|3
|Hernangomez
|22
|67
|89
|4.0
|16
|.7
|30
|0
|11
|13
|4
|Koloko
|50
|54
|104
|3.4
|15
|.5
|82
|1
|8
|16
|39
|Harper
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birch
|8
|15
|23
|1.3
|7
|.4
|21
|0
|5
|6
|5
|Dowtin
|4
|6
|10
|1.1
|8
|.9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Champagnie
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|411
|1001
|1412
|42.8
|749
|22.7
|673
|2
|311
|399
|166
|OPPONENTS
|295
|1081
|1376
|41.7
|854
|25.9
|697
|2
|202
|539
|157
