AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
VanVleet4038.1296-698.424156-392124-143.86787221.8
Siakam3036.7240-507.47333-99116-160.72562921.0
Anunoby2836.5195-449.43471-20568-88.77352918.9
Trent3433.9205-489.41992-24951-61.83655316.3
Barnes3635.5214-449.47727-8777-107.72053214.8
Boucher4119.8136-303.44932-12175-100.7503799.2
Dragic518.013-34.3824-1410-101.000408.0
Wilson316.08-11.7270-28-10.800248.0
Achiuwa3425.3114-277.41210-4331-54.5742697.9
Watanabe1817.838-99.38419-5514-24.5831096.1
Mykhailiuk3816.982-201.40835-11127-32.8442265.9
Birch2321.051-103.4950-831-42.7381335.8
Morgan127.02-3.6671-20-0.00055.0
Waters221.03-12.2502-90-0.00084.0
Banton3311.748-118.4077-2618-24.7501213.7
Oturu39.03-6.5000-13-5.60093.0
Flynn278.630-86.34912-444-7.571762.8
Champagnie268.926-57.4567-209-91.000682.6
Bonga125.33-13.2311-44-6.667110.9
Dekker11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Johnson21.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM43240.61707-3916.436509-1493670-882.7604593106.8
OPPONENTS43240.61638-3589.456535-1496744-926.8034555105.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
VanVleet321561884.72776.99606610521
Siakam601882488.31464.91040367721
Anunoby411061475.2652.3820454912
Trent1481952.8702.1750643113
Barnes1011822837.91213.41060376730
Boucher891522415.914.3830282940
Dragic212142.891.880511
Wilson113144.741.350521
Achiuwa811802617.7431.3760203622
Watanabe1351643.615.826071310
Mykhailiuk1967862.3401.147024274
Birch61581195.2281.2390191611
Morgan2244.011.030000
Waters0442.073.520440
Banton1948672.0551.741012345
Oturu1451.70.010002
Flynn622281.025.92301083
Champagnie3624602.37.3310554
Bonga437.63.3100722
Dekker000.00.000000
Johnson000.00.000000
TEAM5821353193545.093021.68580394540202
OPPONENTS4531444189744.1103024.08000292690226

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you