|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|VanVleet
|40
|38.1
|296-698
|.424
|156-392
|124-143
|.867
|872
|21.8
|Siakam
|30
|36.7
|240-507
|.473
|33-99
|116-160
|.725
|629
|21.0
|Anunoby
|28
|36.5
|195-449
|.434
|71-205
|68-88
|.773
|529
|18.9
|Trent
|34
|33.9
|205-489
|.419
|92-249
|51-61
|.836
|553
|16.3
|Barnes
|36
|35.5
|214-449
|.477
|27-87
|77-107
|.720
|532
|14.8
|Boucher
|41
|19.8
|136-303
|.449
|32-121
|75-100
|.750
|379
|9.2
|Dragic
|5
|18.0
|13-34
|.382
|4-14
|10-10
|1.000
|40
|8.0
|Wilson
|3
|16.0
|8-11
|.727
|0-2
|8-10
|.800
|24
|8.0
|Achiuwa
|34
|25.3
|114-277
|.412
|10-43
|31-54
|.574
|269
|7.9
|Watanabe
|18
|17.8
|38-99
|.384
|19-55
|14-24
|.583
|109
|6.1
|Mykhailiuk
|38
|16.9
|82-201
|.408
|35-111
|27-32
|.844
|226
|5.9
|Birch
|23
|21.0
|51-103
|.495
|0-8
|31-42
|.738
|133
|5.8
|Morgan
|1
|27.0
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|5.0
|Waters
|2
|21.0
|3-12
|.250
|2-9
|0-0
|.000
|8
|4.0
|Banton
|33
|11.7
|48-118
|.407
|7-26
|18-24
|.750
|121
|3.7
|Oturu
|3
|9.0
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|3-5
|.600
|9
|3.0
|Flynn
|27
|8.6
|30-86
|.349
|12-44
|4-7
|.571
|76
|2.8
|Champagnie
|26
|8.9
|26-57
|.456
|7-20
|9-9
|1.000
|68
|2.6
|Bonga
|12
|5.3
|3-13
|.231
|1-4
|4-6
|.667
|11
|0.9
|Dekker
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Johnson
|2
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|43
|240.6
|1707-3916
|.436
|509-1493
|670-882
|.760
|4593
|106.8
|OPPONENTS
|43
|240.6
|1638-3589
|.456
|535-1496
|744-926
|.803
|4555
|105.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|VanVleet
|32
|156
|188
|4.7
|277
|6.9
|96
|0
|66
|105
|21
|Siakam
|60
|188
|248
|8.3
|146
|4.9
|104
|0
|36
|77
|21
|Anunoby
|41
|106
|147
|5.2
|65
|2.3
|82
|0
|45
|49
|12
|Trent
|14
|81
|95
|2.8
|70
|2.1
|75
|0
|64
|31
|13
|Barnes
|101
|182
|283
|7.9
|121
|3.4
|106
|0
|37
|67
|30
|Boucher
|89
|152
|241
|5.9
|14
|.3
|83
|0
|28
|29
|40
|Dragic
|2
|12
|14
|2.8
|9
|1.8
|8
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Wilson
|1
|13
|14
|4.7
|4
|1.3
|5
|0
|5
|2
|1
|Achiuwa
|81
|180
|261
|7.7
|43
|1.3
|76
|0
|20
|36
|22
|Watanabe
|13
|51
|64
|3.6
|15
|.8
|26
|0
|7
|13
|10
|Mykhailiuk
|19
|67
|86
|2.3
|40
|1.1
|47
|0
|24
|27
|4
|Birch
|61
|58
|119
|5.2
|28
|1.2
|39
|0
|19
|16
|11
|Morgan
|2
|2
|4
|4.0
|1
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Waters
|0
|4
|4
|2.0
|7
|3.5
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Banton
|19
|48
|67
|2.0
|55
|1.7
|41
|0
|12
|34
|5
|Oturu
|1
|4
|5
|1.7
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Flynn
|6
|22
|28
|1.0
|25
|.9
|23
|0
|10
|8
|3
|Champagnie
|36
|24
|60
|2.3
|7
|.3
|31
|0
|5
|5
|4
|Bonga
|4
|3
|7
|.6
|3
|.3
|10
|0
|7
|2
|2
|Dekker
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|582
|1353
|1935
|45.0
|930
|21.6
|858
|0
|394
|540
|202
|OPPONENTS
|453
|1444
|1897
|44.1
|1030
|24.0
|800
|0
|292
|690
|226