|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|19
|35.5
|164-344
|.477
|24-73
|107-140
|.764
|459
|24.2
|Anunoby
|26
|36.7
|184-387
|.475
|40-121
|85-102
|.833
|493
|19.0
|VanVleet
|23
|37.0
|139-360
|.386
|63-192
|95-110
|.864
|436
|19.0
|Trent
|25
|31.3
|148-344
|.430
|57-170
|70-90
|.778
|423
|16.9
|Barnes
|26
|33.8
|154-340
|.453
|30-92
|49-66
|.742
|387
|14.9
|Boucher
|25
|22.7
|94-209
|.450
|21-74
|64-85
|.753
|273
|10.9
|Achiuwa
|12
|20.4
|36-92
|.391
|5-28
|28-33
|.848
|105
|8.8
|Flynn
|17
|11.9
|37-85
|.435
|20-42
|11-13
|.846
|105
|6.2
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Banton
|21
|10.0
|42-98
|.429
|13-42
|14-16
|.875
|111
|5.3
|Young
|26
|17.2
|58-109
|.532
|4-18
|12-14
|.857
|132
|5.1
|Hernangomez
|18
|18.7
|34-66
|.515
|11-35
|5-11
|.455
|84
|4.7
|Koloko
|29
|16.7
|40-91
|.440
|0-7
|30-45
|.667
|110
|3.8
|Harper
|2
|4.0
|2-4
|.500
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Birch
|16
|7.7
|17-28
|.607
|1-2
|4-5
|.800
|39
|2.4
|Dowtin
|9
|7.4
|9-18
|.500
|1-4
|1-1
|1.000
|20
|2.2
|Champagnie
|3
|3.7
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|TEAM
|29
|240.9
|1176-2608
|.451
|298-920
|583-739
|.789
|3233
|111.5
|OPPONENTS
|29
|240.9
|1161-2379
|.488
|347-982
|545-675
|.807
|3214
|110.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|34
|126
|160
|8.4
|131
|6.9
|63
|0
|19
|45
|9
|Anunoby
|36
|116
|152
|5.8
|55
|2.1
|77
|0
|62
|65
|22
|VanVleet
|11
|76
|87
|3.8
|144
|6.3
|63
|1
|40
|43
|12
|Trent
|13
|37
|50
|2.0
|36
|1.4
|38
|0
|39
|28
|3
|Barnes
|46
|132
|178
|6.8
|123
|4.7
|46
|0
|22
|62
|20
|Boucher
|53
|94
|147
|5.9
|13
|.5
|62
|0
|19
|15
|21
|Achiuwa
|24
|60
|84
|7.0
|16
|1.3
|19
|0
|2
|15
|7
|Flynn
|3
|17
|20
|1.2
|19
|1.1
|26
|0
|7
|11
|1
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Banton
|9
|23
|32
|1.5
|24
|1.1
|23
|0
|12
|13
|12
|Young
|45
|53
|98
|3.8
|49
|1.9
|45
|0
|26
|19
|3
|Hernangomez
|15
|61
|76
|4.2
|15
|.8
|23
|0
|10
|10
|3
|Koloko
|49
|51
|100
|3.4
|15
|.5
|78
|1
|8
|14
|37
|Harper
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birch
|8
|10
|18
|1.1
|5
|.3
|20
|0
|5
|5
|4
|Dowtin
|4
|6
|10
|1.1
|8
|.9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Champagnie
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|357
|879
|1236
|42.6
|662
|22.8
|595
|2
|282
|350
|155
|OPPONENTS
|264
|957
|1221
|42.1
|749
|25.8
|619
|2
|177
|476
|147
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.