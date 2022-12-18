AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam1935.5164-344.47724-73107-140.76445924.2
Anunoby2636.7184-387.47540-12185-102.83349319.0
VanVleet2337.0139-360.38663-19295-110.86443619.0
Trent2531.3148-344.43057-17070-90.77842316.9
Barnes2633.8154-340.45330-9249-66.74238714.9
Boucher2522.794-209.45021-7464-85.75327310.9
Achiuwa1220.436-92.3915-2828-33.8481058.8
Flynn1711.937-85.43520-4211-13.8461056.2
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Banton2110.042-98.42913-4214-16.8751115.3
Young2617.258-109.5324-1812-14.8571325.1
Hernangomez1818.734-66.51511-355-11.455844.7
Koloko2916.740-91.4400-730-45.6671103.8
Harper24.02-4.5002-30-0.00063.0
Birch167.717-28.6071-24-5.800392.4
Dowtin97.49-18.5001-41-11.000202.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
TEAM29240.91176-2608.451298-920583-739.7893233111.5
OPPONENTS29240.91161-2379.488347-982545-675.8073214110.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam341261608.41316.963019459
Anunoby361161525.8552.1770626522
VanVleet1176873.81446.3631404312
Trent1337502.0361.438039283
Barnes461321786.81234.7460226220
Boucher53941475.913.5620191521
Achiuwa2460847.0161.31902157
Flynn317201.2191.12607111
Porter613192.481.0701140
Banton923321.5241.1230121312
Young4553983.8491.945026193
Hernangomez1561764.215.823010103
Koloko49511003.415.578181437
Harper011.50.000000
Birch810181.15.3200554
Dowtin46101.18.940011
Champagnie1341.31.310000
TEAM357879123642.666222.85952282350155
OPPONENTS264957122142.174925.86192177476147

