AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam5937.7496-1017.48865-183242-326.742129922.0
VanVleet5838.2409-999.409223-580178-204.873121921.0
Trent6234.8391-960.407184-490153-183.836111918.0
Anunoby4236.7277-635.436100-28580-107.74873417.5
Barnes6435.8399-819.48751-165135-186.72698415.4
Boucher7020.8231-488.47354-192129-167.7726459.2
Achiuwa6323.7225-512.43940-11464-109.5875548.8
Dragic518.013-34.3824-1410-101.000408.0
Wilson413.511-15.7330-28-10.800307.5
Young1617.437-84.4409-205-15.333885.5
Morgan127.02-3.6671-20-0.00055.0
Birch4618.783-174.4770-1152-68.7652184.7
Mykhailiuk5213.488-224.39338-12629-34.8532434.7
Watanabe3312.452-123.42326-6920-35.5711504.5
Flynn4012.066-162.40727-8114-23.6091734.3
Waters221.03-12.2502-90-0.00084.0
Banton6011.380-199.40213-5125-42.5951983.3
Oturu39.03-6.5000-13-5.60093.0
Brooks710.06-20.3005-180-0.000172.4
Champagnie357.830-65.4629-269-91.000782.2
Bonga154.63-13.2311-45-8.625120.8
Dekker11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Johnson21.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM72242.12905-6565.442852-24441161-1541.7537823108.7
OPPONENTS72242.12813-6079.463881-25001221-1543.7917728107.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam1143784928.33005.119607115937
VanVleet422242664.63936.814409315328
Trent241491732.81282.112811116317
Anunoby661652315.51102.61240657424
Barnes1683234917.72183.416607312352
Boucher1572734306.120.31540433868
Achiuwa1362974336.9701.11340327334
Dragic212142.891.880511
Wilson115164.051.360521
Young2346694.3231.426016186
Morgan2244.011.030000
Birch110992094.5501.1870272323
Mykhailiuk2072921.843.851024284
Watanabe1865832.519.636081916
Flynn948571.4631.642018114
Waters0442.073.520440
Banton35831182.0951.6630275210
Oturu1451.70.010002
Brooks3581.13.450311
Champagnie3733702.011.3321774
Bonga437.54.3100822
Dekker000.00.000000
Johnson000.00.000000
TEAM9722300327245.4157221.814183640907334
OPPONENTS7462437318344.2181325.2139014851133371

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you