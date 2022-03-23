|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|59
|37.7
|496-1017
|.488
|65-183
|242-326
|.742
|1299
|22.0
|VanVleet
|58
|38.2
|409-999
|.409
|223-580
|178-204
|.873
|1219
|21.0
|Trent
|62
|34.8
|391-960
|.407
|184-490
|153-183
|.836
|1119
|18.0
|Anunoby
|42
|36.7
|277-635
|.436
|100-285
|80-107
|.748
|734
|17.5
|Barnes
|64
|35.8
|399-819
|.487
|51-165
|135-186
|.726
|984
|15.4
|Boucher
|70
|20.8
|231-488
|.473
|54-192
|129-167
|.772
|645
|9.2
|Achiuwa
|63
|23.7
|225-512
|.439
|40-114
|64-109
|.587
|554
|8.8
|Dragic
|5
|18.0
|13-34
|.382
|4-14
|10-10
|1.000
|40
|8.0
|Wilson
|4
|13.5
|11-15
|.733
|0-2
|8-10
|.800
|30
|7.5
|Young
|16
|17.4
|37-84
|.440
|9-20
|5-15
|.333
|88
|5.5
|Morgan
|1
|27.0
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|5.0
|Birch
|46
|18.7
|83-174
|.477
|0-11
|52-68
|.765
|218
|4.7
|Mykhailiuk
|52
|13.4
|88-224
|.393
|38-126
|29-34
|.853
|243
|4.7
|Watanabe
|33
|12.4
|52-123
|.423
|26-69
|20-35
|.571
|150
|4.5
|Flynn
|40
|12.0
|66-162
|.407
|27-81
|14-23
|.609
|173
|4.3
|Waters
|2
|21.0
|3-12
|.250
|2-9
|0-0
|.000
|8
|4.0
|Banton
|60
|11.3
|80-199
|.402
|13-51
|25-42
|.595
|198
|3.3
|Oturu
|3
|9.0
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|3-5
|.600
|9
|3.0
|Brooks
|7
|10.0
|6-20
|.300
|5-18
|0-0
|.000
|17
|2.4
|Champagnie
|35
|7.8
|30-65
|.462
|9-26
|9-9
|1.000
|78
|2.2
|Bonga
|15
|4.6
|3-13
|.231
|1-4
|5-8
|.625
|12
|0.8
|Dekker
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Johnson
|2
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|72
|242.1
|2905-6565
|.442
|852-2444
|1161-1541
|.753
|7823
|108.7
|OPPONENTS
|72
|242.1
|2813-6079
|.463
|881-2500
|1221-1543
|.791
|7728
|107.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|114
|378
|492
|8.3
|300
|5.1
|196
|0
|71
|159
|37
|VanVleet
|42
|224
|266
|4.6
|393
|6.8
|144
|0
|93
|153
|28
|Trent
|24
|149
|173
|2.8
|128
|2.1
|128
|1
|111
|63
|17
|Anunoby
|66
|165
|231
|5.5
|110
|2.6
|124
|0
|65
|74
|24
|Barnes
|168
|323
|491
|7.7
|218
|3.4
|166
|0
|73
|123
|52
|Boucher
|157
|273
|430
|6.1
|20
|.3
|154
|0
|43
|38
|68
|Achiuwa
|136
|297
|433
|6.9
|70
|1.1
|134
|0
|32
|73
|34
|Dragic
|2
|12
|14
|2.8
|9
|1.8
|8
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Wilson
|1
|15
|16
|4.0
|5
|1.3
|6
|0
|5
|2
|1
|Young
|23
|46
|69
|4.3
|23
|1.4
|26
|0
|16
|18
|6
|Morgan
|2
|2
|4
|4.0
|1
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birch
|110
|99
|209
|4.5
|50
|1.1
|87
|0
|27
|23
|23
|Mykhailiuk
|20
|72
|92
|1.8
|43
|.8
|51
|0
|24
|28
|4
|Watanabe
|18
|65
|83
|2.5
|19
|.6
|36
|0
|8
|19
|16
|Flynn
|9
|48
|57
|1.4
|63
|1.6
|42
|0
|18
|11
|4
|Waters
|0
|4
|4
|2.0
|7
|3.5
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Banton
|35
|83
|118
|2.0
|95
|1.6
|63
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Oturu
|1
|4
|5
|1.7
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brooks
|3
|5
|8
|1.1
|3
|.4
|5
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Champagnie
|37
|33
|70
|2.0
|11
|.3
|32
|1
|7
|7
|4
|Bonga
|4
|3
|7
|.5
|4
|.3
|10
|0
|8
|2
|2
|Dekker
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|972
|2300
|3272
|45.4
|1572
|21.8
|1418
|3
|640
|907
|334
|OPPONENTS
|746
|2437
|3183
|44.2
|1813
|25.2
|1390
|1
|485
|1133
|371
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.