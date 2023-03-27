|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|65
|37.5
|573-1206
|.475
|89-266
|340-445
|.764
|1575
|24.2
|VanVleet
|63
|36.9
|411-1031
|.399
|195-556
|232-259
|.896
|1249
|19.8
|Trent
|63
|32.6
|394-907
|.434
|162-437
|166-198
|.838
|1116
|17.7
|Anunoby
|61
|35.6
|381-805
|.473
|126-326
|138-165
|.836
|1026
|16.8
|Barnes
|70
|34.9
|420-930
|.452
|61-207
|181-233
|.777
|1082
|15.5
|Poeltl
|19
|28.6
|121-179
|.676
|0-0
|38-64
|.594
|280
|14.7
|Boucher
|69
|20.1
|238-479
|.497
|57-173
|117-155
|.755
|650
|9.4
|Achiuwa
|48
|21.0
|162-342
|.474
|21-86
|81-118
|.686
|426
|8.9
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Flynn
|49
|13.1
|78-222
|.351
|45-128
|21-29
|.724
|222
|4.5
|Banton
|27
|9.3
|46-112
|.411
|13-46
|15-19
|.789
|120
|4.4
|Young
|54
|14.7
|108-198
|.545
|6-34
|18-26
|.692
|240
|4.4
|Koloko
|52
|14.1
|63-136
|.463
|1-10
|36-55
|.655
|163
|3.1
|Hernangomez
|42
|14.6
|48-114
|.421
|17-67
|9-16
|.563
|122
|2.9
|Barton
|12
|12.2
|13-47
|.277
|5-25
|2-2
|1.000
|33
|2.8
|Dowtin
|21
|10.2
|24-53
|.453
|5-14
|5-7
|.714
|58
|2.8
|Birch
|20
|8.1
|19-32
|.594
|1-2
|4-5
|.800
|43
|2.2
|Champagnie
|3
|3.7
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|Harper
|5
|3.2
|4-8
|.500
|2-5
|0-0
|.000
|10
|2.0
|Wieskamp
|5
|6.0
|3-8
|.375
|3-7
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|TEAM
|75
|241.7
|3124-6842
|.457
|815-2406
|1411-1804
|.782
|8474
|113.0
|OPPONENTS
|75
|241.7
|3040-6185
|.492
|914-2434
|1399-1757
|.796
|8393
|111.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|120
|388
|508
|7.8
|386
|5.9
|213
|0
|55
|160
|33
|VanVleet
|28
|234
|262
|4.2
|444
|7.0
|176
|1
|110
|128
|35
|Trent
|29
|138
|167
|2.7
|100
|1.6
|100
|0
|103
|53
|14
|Anunoby
|88
|223
|311
|5.1
|114
|1.9
|185
|0
|119
|128
|45
|Barnes
|167
|311
|478
|6.8
|332
|4.7
|158
|1
|71
|141
|57
|Poeltl
|63
|118
|181
|9.5
|44
|2.3
|61
|0
|27
|23
|29
|Boucher
|150
|246
|396
|5.7
|28
|.4
|134
|0
|45
|37
|60
|Achiuwa
|88
|194
|282
|5.9
|46
|1.0
|93
|0
|26
|53
|27
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Flynn
|15
|56
|71
|1.4
|65
|1.3
|60
|0
|19
|23
|4
|Banton
|9
|27
|36
|1.3
|29
|1.1
|31
|0
|13
|16
|12
|Young
|71
|95
|166
|3.1
|75
|1.4
|88
|0
|54
|42
|5
|Koloko
|77
|81
|158
|3.0
|26
|.5
|122
|1
|19
|18
|55
|Hernangomez
|27
|96
|123
|2.9
|25
|.6
|43
|0
|16
|15
|6
|Barton
|3
|15
|18
|1.5
|12
|1.0
|12
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Dowtin
|6
|16
|22
|1.0
|25
|1.2
|12
|0
|7
|5
|1
|Birch
|8
|17
|25
|1.2
|7
|.4
|24
|0
|5
|8
|5
|Champagnie
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|1
|1
|2
|.4
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wieskamp
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|1
|.2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|957
|2274
|3231
|43.1
|1768
|23.6
|1522
|3
|707
|858
|390
|OPPONENTS
|689
|2479
|3168
|42.2
|1964
|26.2
|1500
|3
|459
|1189
|343
