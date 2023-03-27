AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam6537.5573-1206.47589-266340-445.764157524.2
VanVleet6336.9411-1031.399195-556232-259.896124919.8
Trent6332.6394-907.434162-437166-198.838111617.7
Anunoby6135.6381-805.473126-326138-165.836102616.8
Barnes7034.9420-930.45261-207181-233.777108215.5
Poeltl1928.6121-179.6760-038-64.59428014.7
Boucher6920.1238-479.49757-173117-155.7556509.4
Achiuwa4821.0162-342.47421-8681-118.6864268.9
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Flynn4913.178-222.35145-12821-29.7242224.5
Banton279.346-112.41113-4615-19.7891204.4
Young5414.7108-198.5456-3418-26.6922404.4
Koloko5214.163-136.4631-1036-55.6551633.1
Hernangomez4214.648-114.42117-679-16.5631222.9
Barton1212.213-47.2775-252-21.000332.8
Dowtin2110.224-53.4535-145-7.714582.8
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
Harper53.24-8.5002-50-0.000102.0
Wieskamp56.03-8.3753-70-0.00091.8
TEAM75241.73124-6842.457815-24061411-1804.7828474113.0
OPPONENTS75241.73040-6185.492914-24341399-1757.7968393111.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam1203885087.83865.921305516033
VanVleet282342624.24447.0176111012835
Trent291381672.71001.610001035314
Anunoby882233115.11141.9185011912845
Barnes1673114786.83324.715817114157
Poeltl631181819.5442.3610272329
Boucher1502463965.728.41340453760
Achiuwa881942825.9461.0930265327
Porter613192.481.0701140
Flynn1556711.4651.360019234
Banton927361.3291.1310131612
Young71951663.1751.488054425
Koloko77811583.026.51221191855
Hernangomez27961232.925.643016156
Barton315181.5121.0120732
Dowtin616221.0251.2120751
Birch817251.27.4240585
Champagnie1341.31.310000
Harper112.40.000000
Wieskamp022.41.220010
TEAM9572274323143.1176823.615223707858390
OPPONENTS6892479316842.2196426.2150034591189343

