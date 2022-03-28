|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|61
|37.5
|518-1052
|.492
|72-193
|249-335
|.743
|1357
|22.2
|VanVleet
|60
|37.9
|415-1012
|.410
|226-587
|178-204
|.873
|1234
|20.6
|Trent
|62
|34.8
|391-960
|.407
|184-490
|153-183
|.836
|1119
|18.0
|Anunoby
|44
|36.3
|287-655
|.438
|107-298
|83-111
|.748
|764
|17.4
|Barnes
|66
|35.8
|411-839
|.490
|51-168
|141-194
|.727
|1014
|15.4
|Boucher
|72
|21.1
|243-510
|.476
|57-199
|134-173
|.775
|677
|9.4
|Achiuwa
|65
|23.6
|235-534
|.440
|44-122
|68-113
|.602
|582
|9.0
|Dragic
|5
|18.0
|13-34
|.382
|4-14
|10-10
|1.000
|40
|8.0
|Wilson
|4
|13.5
|11-15
|.733
|0-2
|8-10
|.800
|30
|7.5
|Young
|18
|17.2
|45-98
|.459
|10-23
|7-17
|.412
|107
|5.9
|Morgan
|1
|27.0
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|5.0
|Birch
|48
|18.5
|88-181
|.486
|0-12
|52-68
|.765
|228
|4.8
|Mykhailiuk
|54
|13.0
|89-227
|.392
|39-128
|32-37
|.865
|249
|4.6
|Watanabe
|35
|11.9
|54-129
|.419
|27-74
|21-37
|.568
|156
|4.5
|Flynn
|40
|12.0
|66-162
|.407
|27-81
|14-23
|.609
|173
|4.3
|Waters
|2
|21.0
|3-12
|.250
|2-9
|0-0
|.000
|8
|4.0
|Banton
|62
|11.1
|81-200
|.405
|13-51
|25-42
|.595
|200
|3.2
|Brooks
|9
|12.4
|10-30
|.333
|9-28
|0-0
|.000
|29
|3.2
|Oturu
|3
|9.0
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|3-5
|.600
|9
|3.0
|Champagnie
|35
|7.8
|30-65
|.462
|9-26
|9-9
|1.000
|78
|2.2
|Bonga
|15
|4.6
|3-13
|.231
|1-4
|5-8
|.625
|12
|0.8
|Dekker
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Johnson
|2
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|74
|242.0
|2998-6738
|.445
|883-2513
|1192-1579
|.755
|8071
|109.1
|OPPONENTS
|74
|242.0
|2883-6237
|.462
|904-2566
|1253-1585
|.791
|7923
|107.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|116
|387
|503
|8.2
|313
|5.1
|204
|0
|74
|164
|37
|VanVleet
|43
|230
|273
|4.6
|404
|6.7
|147
|0
|94
|154
|30
|Trent
|24
|149
|173
|2.8
|128
|2.1
|128
|1
|111
|63
|17
|Anunoby
|66
|170
|236
|5.4
|114
|2.6
|124
|0
|67
|74
|25
|Barnes
|174
|329
|503
|7.6
|229
|3.5
|169
|0
|75
|125
|54
|Boucher
|160
|288
|448
|6.2
|20
|.3
|160
|0
|46
|38
|68
|Achiuwa
|138
|305
|443
|6.8
|75
|1.2
|137
|0
|33
|73
|34
|Dragic
|2
|12
|14
|2.8
|9
|1.8
|8
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Wilson
|1
|15
|16
|4.0
|5
|1.3
|6
|0
|5
|2
|1
|Young
|25
|48
|73
|4.1
|26
|1.4
|27
|0
|19
|18
|7
|Morgan
|2
|2
|4
|4.0
|1
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birch
|110
|103
|213
|4.4
|52
|1.1
|92
|0
|27
|24
|23
|Mykhailiuk
|20
|72
|92
|1.7
|45
|.8
|52
|0
|24
|30
|4
|Watanabe
|18
|66
|84
|2.4
|19
|.5
|37
|0
|8
|19
|16
|Flynn
|9
|48
|57
|1.4
|63
|1.6
|42
|0
|18
|11
|4
|Waters
|0
|4
|4
|2.0
|7
|3.5
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Banton
|37
|85
|122
|2.0
|97
|1.6
|66
|0
|27
|53
|10
|Brooks
|7
|7
|14
|1.6
|10
|1.1
|9
|0
|6
|3
|3
|Oturu
|1
|4
|5
|1.7
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Champagnie
|37
|33
|70
|2.0
|11
|.3
|32
|1
|7
|7
|4
|Bonga
|4
|3
|7
|.5
|4
|.3
|10
|0
|8
|2
|2
|Dekker
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|994
|2360
|3354
|45.3
|1632
|22.1
|1456
|3
|658
|922
|342
|OPPONENTS
|764
|2490
|3254
|44.0
|1860
|25.1
|1418
|1
|494
|1160
|377
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.