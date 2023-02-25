AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam5037.7453-943.48070-206287-374.767126325.3
VanVleet5036.9322-817.394150-436191-214.89398519.7
Trent5133.7333-755.441135-366149-178.83795018.6
Anunoby4635.7287-630.45687-243111-135.82277216.8
Poeltl427.329-35.8290-05-14.3576315.8
Barnes5735.3344-752.45754-177150-194.77389215.6
Achiuwa3623.5142-293.48519-7669-99.69737210.3
Boucher5420.8192-391.49144-138102-138.7395309.8
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Young4716.0104-185.5625-3118-26.6922314.9
Flynn4213.972-197.36541-11015-20.7502004.8
Banton269.546-111.41413-4615-19.7891204.6
Wieskamp28.53-5.6003-40-0.00094.5
Koloko4514.661-125.4881-935-53.6601583.5
Hernangomez4114.948-113.42517-669-16.5631223.0
Harper33.03-5.6002-30-0.00082.7
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Dowtin167.614-31.4522-83-31.000332.1
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
TEAM60241.72490-5453.457650-19381171-1496.7836801113.4
OPPONENTS60241.72434-4967.490747-20061130-1424.7946745112.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam932923857.73056.116804012727
VanVleet251912164.33326.61431799531
Trent191091282.5821.6880854814
Anunoby681862545.5932.013809510136
Poeltl1521369.071.82106510
Barnes1342714057.12754.812506011749
Achiuwa751662416.7361.0770244325
Boucher1201983185.924.41040372646
Porter613192.481.0701140
Young67891563.3701.585053385
Flynn1549641.5631.555017183
Banton926351.3291.1300121512
Wieskamp000.01.500010
Koloko70761463.222.51101131848
Hernangomez27951223.024.643016156
Harper112.70.000000
Birch817251.27.4240585
Dowtin6915.915.980331
Champagnie1341.31.310000
TEAM7591812257142.8139423.212272556682318
OPPONENTS5551984253942.3155826.012413362947274

