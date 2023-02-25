|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|50
|37.7
|453-943
|.480
|70-206
|287-374
|.767
|1263
|25.3
|VanVleet
|50
|36.9
|322-817
|.394
|150-436
|191-214
|.893
|985
|19.7
|Trent
|51
|33.7
|333-755
|.441
|135-366
|149-178
|.837
|950
|18.6
|Anunoby
|46
|35.7
|287-630
|.456
|87-243
|111-135
|.822
|772
|16.8
|Poeltl
|4
|27.3
|29-35
|.829
|0-0
|5-14
|.357
|63
|15.8
|Barnes
|57
|35.3
|344-752
|.457
|54-177
|150-194
|.773
|892
|15.6
|Achiuwa
|36
|23.5
|142-293
|.485
|19-76
|69-99
|.697
|372
|10.3
|Boucher
|54
|20.8
|192-391
|.491
|44-138
|102-138
|.739
|530
|9.8
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Young
|47
|16.0
|104-185
|.562
|5-31
|18-26
|.692
|231
|4.9
|Flynn
|42
|13.9
|72-197
|.365
|41-110
|15-20
|.750
|200
|4.8
|Banton
|26
|9.5
|46-111
|.414
|13-46
|15-19
|.789
|120
|4.6
|Wieskamp
|2
|8.5
|3-5
|.600
|3-4
|0-0
|.000
|9
|4.5
|Koloko
|45
|14.6
|61-125
|.488
|1-9
|35-53
|.660
|158
|3.5
|Hernangomez
|41
|14.9
|48-113
|.425
|17-66
|9-16
|.563
|122
|3.0
|Harper
|3
|3.0
|3-5
|.600
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|8
|2.7
|Birch
|20
|8.1
|19-32
|.594
|1-2
|4-5
|.800
|43
|2.2
|Dowtin
|16
|7.6
|14-31
|.452
|2-8
|3-3
|1.000
|33
|2.1
|Champagnie
|3
|3.7
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|TEAM
|60
|241.7
|2490-5453
|.457
|650-1938
|1171-1496
|.783
|6801
|113.4
|OPPONENTS
|60
|241.7
|2434-4967
|.490
|747-2006
|1130-1424
|.794
|6745
|112.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|93
|292
|385
|7.7
|305
|6.1
|168
|0
|40
|127
|27
|VanVleet
|25
|191
|216
|4.3
|332
|6.6
|143
|1
|79
|95
|31
|Trent
|19
|109
|128
|2.5
|82
|1.6
|88
|0
|85
|48
|14
|Anunoby
|68
|186
|254
|5.5
|93
|2.0
|138
|0
|95
|101
|36
|Poeltl
|15
|21
|36
|9.0
|7
|1.8
|21
|0
|6
|5
|10
|Barnes
|134
|271
|405
|7.1
|275
|4.8
|125
|0
|60
|117
|49
|Achiuwa
|75
|166
|241
|6.7
|36
|1.0
|77
|0
|24
|43
|25
|Boucher
|120
|198
|318
|5.9
|24
|.4
|104
|0
|37
|26
|46
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Young
|67
|89
|156
|3.3
|70
|1.5
|85
|0
|53
|38
|5
|Flynn
|15
|49
|64
|1.5
|63
|1.5
|55
|0
|17
|18
|3
|Banton
|9
|26
|35
|1.3
|29
|1.1
|30
|0
|12
|15
|12
|Wieskamp
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Koloko
|70
|76
|146
|3.2
|22
|.5
|110
|1
|13
|18
|48
|Hernangomez
|27
|95
|122
|3.0
|24
|.6
|43
|0
|16
|15
|6
|Harper
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birch
|8
|17
|25
|1.2
|7
|.4
|24
|0
|5
|8
|5
|Dowtin
|6
|9
|15
|.9
|15
|.9
|8
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Champagnie
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|759
|1812
|2571
|42.8
|1394
|23.2
|1227
|2
|556
|682
|318
|OPPONENTS
|555
|1984
|2539
|42.3
|1558
|26.0
|1241
|3
|362
|947
|274
