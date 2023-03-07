AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam5637.5498-1048.47578-228310-401.773138424.7
VanVleet5437.0342-873.392162-476202-225.898104819.4
Trent5733.1367-835.440150-405154-184.837103818.2
Anunoby5235.8312-691.45297-272125-151.82884616.3
Poeltl1027.766-88.7500-022-39.56415415.4
Barnes6335.3375-832.45157-191158-207.76396515.3
Achiuwa4222.5156-325.48021-8075-108.6944089.7
Boucher6020.4209-423.49451-154107-145.7385769.6
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Flynn4313.774-200.37042-11117-24.7082074.8
Young5215.1108-196.5516-3418-26.6922404.6
Banton279.346-112.41113-4615-19.7891204.4
Koloko4614.461-126.4841-935-53.6601583.4
Wieskamp38.03-8.3753-70-0.00093.0
Hernangomez4214.648-114.42117-679-16.5631222.9
Harper43.54-7.5712-40-0.000102.5
Dowtin188.819-43.4423-113-4.750442.4
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Barton48.83-10.3002-70-0.00082.0
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
TEAM66241.92728-5996.455712-21211262-1615.7817430112.6
OPPONENTS66241.92677-5461.490822-21781222-1538.7957398112.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam1043244287.63366.018504814331
VanVleet272032304.33726.915318710233
Trent241251492.6921.6940915214
Anunoby771992765.31032.0159010111239
Poeltl3059898.9242.4320181117
Barnes1482904387.03014.814116212956
Achiuwa811842656.3421.0850264926
Boucher1302143445.726.41160403151
Porter613192.481.0701140
Flynn1550651.5641.556017183
Young70941643.2751.486054425
Banton927361.3291.1310131612
Koloko71761473.222.51111131848
Wieskamp022.71.310010
Hernangomez27961232.925.643016156
Harper112.50.000000
Dowtin61117.917.9100451
Birch817251.27.4240585
Barton022.53.850221
Champagnie1341.31.310000
TEAM8351990282542.8154823.513403608758348
OPPONENTS6162192280842.5172926.2134334021043302

