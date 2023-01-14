AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam3237.3287-595.48246-130214-274.78183426.1
Trent3532.4222-507.43890-251115-139.82764918.5
Anunoby3836.9258-552.46774-201102-122.83669218.2
VanVleet3436.9198-524.37895-289127-144.88261818.2
Barnes3933.9230-510.45134-11884-110.76457814.8
Boucher3720.6124-265.46827-9678-104.7503539.5
Achiuwa1817.650-125.4009-4230-38.7891397.7
Flynn3015.059-159.37134-8813-17.7651655.5
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Banton2210.144-104.42313-4314-17.8241155.2
Young3516.576-140.5434-2314-19.7371704.9
Koloko3915.858-117.4961-835-53.6601523.9
Hernangomez2916.944-95.46315-538-14.5711113.8
Harper24.02-4.5002-30-0.00063.0
Dowtin127.212-23.5221-43-31.000282.3
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
TEAM42241.81701-3785.449452-1368849-1067.7964703112.0
OPPONENTS42241.81686-3454.488520-1420789-997.7914681111.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam622022648.22056.41040288415
Trent1764812.3521.560058377
Anunoby601622225.8812.11210868830
VanVleet161281444.22156.3961535918
Barnes821862686.91884.8780378031
Boucher741312055.517.5790242025
Achiuwa2667935.2191.124081912
Flynn1038481.6461.547011163
Porter613192.481.0701140
Banton923321.5261.2240121312
Young57691263.6571.664037264
Koloko67661333.420.51051101845
Hernangomez23791023.519.733014136
Harper011.50.000000
Dowtin58131.111.950221
Birch817251.27.4240585
Champagnie1341.31.310000
TEAM5231257178042.497223.18722396487214
OPPONENTS4021408181043.1109226.08902249689188

