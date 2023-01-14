|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|32
|37.3
|287-595
|.482
|46-130
|214-274
|.781
|834
|26.1
|Trent
|35
|32.4
|222-507
|.438
|90-251
|115-139
|.827
|649
|18.5
|Anunoby
|38
|36.9
|258-552
|.467
|74-201
|102-122
|.836
|692
|18.2
|VanVleet
|34
|36.9
|198-524
|.378
|95-289
|127-144
|.882
|618
|18.2
|Barnes
|39
|33.9
|230-510
|.451
|34-118
|84-110
|.764
|578
|14.8
|Boucher
|37
|20.6
|124-265
|.468
|27-96
|78-104
|.750
|353
|9.5
|Achiuwa
|18
|17.6
|50-125
|.400
|9-42
|30-38
|.789
|139
|7.7
|Flynn
|30
|15.0
|59-159
|.371
|34-88
|13-17
|.765
|165
|5.5
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Banton
|22
|10.1
|44-104
|.423
|13-43
|14-17
|.824
|115
|5.2
|Young
|35
|16.5
|76-140
|.543
|4-23
|14-19
|.737
|170
|4.9
|Koloko
|39
|15.8
|58-117
|.496
|1-8
|35-53
|.660
|152
|3.9
|Hernangomez
|29
|16.9
|44-95
|.463
|15-53
|8-14
|.571
|111
|3.8
|Harper
|2
|4.0
|2-4
|.500
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Dowtin
|12
|7.2
|12-23
|.522
|1-4
|3-3
|1.000
|28
|2.3
|Birch
|20
|8.1
|19-32
|.594
|1-2
|4-5
|.800
|43
|2.2
|Champagnie
|3
|3.7
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|TEAM
|42
|241.8
|1701-3785
|.449
|452-1368
|849-1067
|.796
|4703
|112.0
|OPPONENTS
|42
|241.8
|1686-3454
|.488
|520-1420
|789-997
|.791
|4681
|111.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|62
|202
|264
|8.2
|205
|6.4
|104
|0
|28
|84
|15
|Trent
|17
|64
|81
|2.3
|52
|1.5
|60
|0
|58
|37
|7
|Anunoby
|60
|162
|222
|5.8
|81
|2.1
|121
|0
|86
|88
|30
|VanVleet
|16
|128
|144
|4.2
|215
|6.3
|96
|1
|53
|59
|18
|Barnes
|82
|186
|268
|6.9
|188
|4.8
|78
|0
|37
|80
|31
|Boucher
|74
|131
|205
|5.5
|17
|.5
|79
|0
|24
|20
|25
|Achiuwa
|26
|67
|93
|5.2
|19
|1.1
|24
|0
|8
|19
|12
|Flynn
|10
|38
|48
|1.6
|46
|1.5
|47
|0
|11
|16
|3
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Banton
|9
|23
|32
|1.5
|26
|1.2
|24
|0
|12
|13
|12
|Young
|57
|69
|126
|3.6
|57
|1.6
|64
|0
|37
|26
|4
|Koloko
|67
|66
|133
|3.4
|20
|.5
|105
|1
|10
|18
|45
|Hernangomez
|23
|79
|102
|3.5
|19
|.7
|33
|0
|14
|13
|6
|Harper
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dowtin
|5
|8
|13
|1.1
|11
|.9
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Birch
|8
|17
|25
|1.2
|7
|.4
|24
|0
|5
|8
|5
|Champagnie
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|523
|1257
|1780
|42.4
|972
|23.1
|872
|2
|396
|487
|214
|OPPONENTS
|402
|1408
|1810
|43.1
|1092
|26.0
|890
|2
|249
|689
|188
