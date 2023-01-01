AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam2637.0241-498.48436-107171-220.77768926.5
Anunoby3236.7221-464.47657-15998-117.83859718.7
VanVleet2836.7166-435.38278-236107-122.87751718.5
Trent2931.2177-401.44170-19682-103.79650617.4
Barnes3333.9194-436.44532-10859-77.76647914.5
Boucher3122.2111-241.46124-8673-96.76031910.3
Achiuwa1220.436-92.3915-2828-33.8481058.8
Flynn2415.957-145.39333-7912-15.8001596.6
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Banton2210.144-104.42313-4314-17.8241155.2
Young3217.473-134.5454-2214-19.7371645.1
Hernangomez2518.041-88.46614-505-11.4551014.0
Koloko3416.247-100.4701-834-51.6671293.8
Harper24.02-4.5002-30-0.00063.0
Dowtin117.612-23.5221-43-31.000282.5
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
TEAM36241.41459-3230.452377-1148712-897.7944007111.3
OPPONENTS36241.41445-2951.490444-1219670-836.8014004111.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam471702178.31736.7860266212
Anunoby441401845.8692.2970707926
VanVleet13951083.91706.1751465215
Trent1348612.1421.445047335
Barnes701592296.91524.6590327423
Boucher661201866.015.5730221922
Achiuwa2460847.0161.31902157
Flynn1032421.8361.537010143
Porter613192.481.0701140
Banton923321.5261.2240121312
Young54651193.7551.761036263
Hernangomez2271933.717.730012135
Koloko55581133.316.5891101741
Harper011.50.000000
Dowtin48121.1111.040221
Birch817251.27.4240585
Champagnie1341.31.310000
TEAM4461083152942.581422.67312343431180
OPPONENTS3361182151842.294426.27512221588165

