|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|26
|37.0
|241-498
|.484
|36-107
|171-220
|.777
|689
|26.5
|Anunoby
|32
|36.7
|221-464
|.476
|57-159
|98-117
|.838
|597
|18.7
|VanVleet
|28
|36.7
|166-435
|.382
|78-236
|107-122
|.877
|517
|18.5
|Trent
|29
|31.2
|177-401
|.441
|70-196
|82-103
|.796
|506
|17.4
|Barnes
|33
|33.9
|194-436
|.445
|32-108
|59-77
|.766
|479
|14.5
|Boucher
|31
|22.2
|111-241
|.461
|24-86
|73-96
|.760
|319
|10.3
|Achiuwa
|12
|20.4
|36-92
|.391
|5-28
|28-33
|.848
|105
|8.8
|Flynn
|24
|15.9
|57-145
|.393
|33-79
|12-15
|.800
|159
|6.6
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Banton
|22
|10.1
|44-104
|.423
|13-43
|14-17
|.824
|115
|5.2
|Young
|32
|17.4
|73-134
|.545
|4-22
|14-19
|.737
|164
|5.1
|Hernangomez
|25
|18.0
|41-88
|.466
|14-50
|5-11
|.455
|101
|4.0
|Koloko
|34
|16.2
|47-100
|.470
|1-8
|34-51
|.667
|129
|3.8
|Harper
|2
|4.0
|2-4
|.500
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Dowtin
|11
|7.6
|12-23
|.522
|1-4
|3-3
|1.000
|28
|2.5
|Birch
|20
|8.1
|19-32
|.594
|1-2
|4-5
|.800
|43
|2.2
|Champagnie
|3
|3.7
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|TEAM
|36
|241.4
|1459-3230
|.452
|377-1148
|712-897
|.794
|4007
|111.3
|OPPONENTS
|36
|241.4
|1445-2951
|.490
|444-1219
|670-836
|.801
|4004
|111.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|47
|170
|217
|8.3
|173
|6.7
|86
|0
|26
|62
|12
|Anunoby
|44
|140
|184
|5.8
|69
|2.2
|97
|0
|70
|79
|26
|VanVleet
|13
|95
|108
|3.9
|170
|6.1
|75
|1
|46
|52
|15
|Trent
|13
|48
|61
|2.1
|42
|1.4
|45
|0
|47
|33
|5
|Barnes
|70
|159
|229
|6.9
|152
|4.6
|59
|0
|32
|74
|23
|Boucher
|66
|120
|186
|6.0
|15
|.5
|73
|0
|22
|19
|22
|Achiuwa
|24
|60
|84
|7.0
|16
|1.3
|19
|0
|2
|15
|7
|Flynn
|10
|32
|42
|1.8
|36
|1.5
|37
|0
|10
|14
|3
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Banton
|9
|23
|32
|1.5
|26
|1.2
|24
|0
|12
|13
|12
|Young
|54
|65
|119
|3.7
|55
|1.7
|61
|0
|36
|26
|3
|Hernangomez
|22
|71
|93
|3.7
|17
|.7
|30
|0
|12
|13
|5
|Koloko
|55
|58
|113
|3.3
|16
|.5
|89
|1
|10
|17
|41
|Harper
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dowtin
|4
|8
|12
|1.1
|11
|1.0
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Birch
|8
|17
|25
|1.2
|7
|.4
|24
|0
|5
|8
|5
|Champagnie
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|446
|1083
|1529
|42.5
|814
|22.6
|731
|2
|343
|431
|180
|OPPONENTS
|336
|1182
|1518
|42.2
|944
|26.2
|751
|2
|221
|588
|165
