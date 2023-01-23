AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam3837.6336-703.47850-155236-309.76495825.2
VanVleet3936.7239-616.388115-334153-170.90074619.1
Trent4132.9264-596.443108-294130-157.82876618.7
Anunoby4336.5278-606.45983-228109-132.82674817.4
Barnes4534.6275-596.46139-131114-150.76070315.6
Boucher4220.4138-293.47131-10587-115.7573949.4
Achiuwa2420.175-177.42413-5249-65.7542128.8
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Banton2210.144-104.42313-4314-17.8241155.2
Flynn3314.562-167.37135-9113-17.7651725.2
Young3816.484-151.5564-2514-19.7371864.9
Wieskamp28.53-5.6003-40-0.00094.5
Koloko4015.658-118.4921-935-53.6601523.8
Hernangomez3515.947-106.44316-608-14.5711183.4
Harper24.02-4.5002-30-0.00063.0
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Dowtin137.012-25.4801-43-31.000282.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
TEAM48242.11954-4332.451521-1557977-1234.7925406112.6
OPPONENTS48242.11940-3979.488610-1633906-1135.7985396112.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam732383118.22486.512702910323
VanVleet181491674.32476.31111596521
Trent17831002.4621.5740734113
Anunoby681772455.7882.01320909734
Barnes1022163187.12154.8900479340
Boucher881422305.519.5840302029
Achiuwa43951385.8251.0420132617
Porter613192.481.0701140
Banton923321.5261.2240121312
Flynn1041511.5491.549011163
Young59771363.6591.669040304
Wieskamp000.01.500010
Koloko67681353.420.51051101845
Hernangomez25891143.323.738015146
Harper011.50.000000
Birch817251.27.4240585
Dowtin58131.011.850221
Champagnie1341.31.310000
TEAM5991440203942.5110923.19822447551253
OPPONENTS4661605207143.1123825.810203288768219

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you