|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|38
|37.6
|336-703
|.478
|50-155
|236-309
|.764
|958
|25.2
|VanVleet
|39
|36.7
|239-616
|.388
|115-334
|153-170
|.900
|746
|19.1
|Trent
|41
|32.9
|264-596
|.443
|108-294
|130-157
|.828
|766
|18.7
|Anunoby
|43
|36.5
|278-606
|.459
|83-228
|109-132
|.826
|748
|17.4
|Barnes
|45
|34.6
|275-596
|.461
|39-131
|114-150
|.760
|703
|15.6
|Boucher
|42
|20.4
|138-293
|.471
|31-105
|87-115
|.757
|394
|9.4
|Achiuwa
|24
|20.1
|75-177
|.424
|13-52
|49-65
|.754
|212
|8.8
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Banton
|22
|10.1
|44-104
|.423
|13-43
|14-17
|.824
|115
|5.2
|Flynn
|33
|14.5
|62-167
|.371
|35-91
|13-17
|.765
|172
|5.2
|Young
|38
|16.4
|84-151
|.556
|4-25
|14-19
|.737
|186
|4.9
|Wieskamp
|2
|8.5
|3-5
|.600
|3-4
|0-0
|.000
|9
|4.5
|Koloko
|40
|15.6
|58-118
|.492
|1-9
|35-53
|.660
|152
|3.8
|Hernangomez
|35
|15.9
|47-106
|.443
|16-60
|8-14
|.571
|118
|3.4
|Harper
|2
|4.0
|2-4
|.500
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Birch
|20
|8.1
|19-32
|.594
|1-2
|4-5
|.800
|43
|2.2
|Dowtin
|13
|7.0
|12-25
|.480
|1-4
|3-3
|1.000
|28
|2.2
|Champagnie
|3
|3.7
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|TEAM
|48
|242.1
|1954-4332
|.451
|521-1557
|977-1234
|.792
|5406
|112.6
|OPPONENTS
|48
|242.1
|1940-3979
|.488
|610-1633
|906-1135
|.798
|5396
|112.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|73
|238
|311
|8.2
|248
|6.5
|127
|0
|29
|103
|23
|VanVleet
|18
|149
|167
|4.3
|247
|6.3
|111
|1
|59
|65
|21
|Trent
|17
|83
|100
|2.4
|62
|1.5
|74
|0
|73
|41
|13
|Anunoby
|68
|177
|245
|5.7
|88
|2.0
|132
|0
|90
|97
|34
|Barnes
|102
|216
|318
|7.1
|215
|4.8
|90
|0
|47
|93
|40
|Boucher
|88
|142
|230
|5.5
|19
|.5
|84
|0
|30
|20
|29
|Achiuwa
|43
|95
|138
|5.8
|25
|1.0
|42
|0
|13
|26
|17
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Banton
|9
|23
|32
|1.5
|26
|1.2
|24
|0
|12
|13
|12
|Flynn
|10
|41
|51
|1.5
|49
|1.5
|49
|0
|11
|16
|3
|Young
|59
|77
|136
|3.6
|59
|1.6
|69
|0
|40
|30
|4
|Wieskamp
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Koloko
|67
|68
|135
|3.4
|20
|.5
|105
|1
|10
|18
|45
|Hernangomez
|25
|89
|114
|3.3
|23
|.7
|38
|0
|15
|14
|6
|Harper
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birch
|8
|17
|25
|1.2
|7
|.4
|24
|0
|5
|8
|5
|Dowtin
|5
|8
|13
|1.0
|11
|.8
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Champagnie
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|599
|1440
|2039
|42.5
|1109
|23.1
|982
|2
|447
|551
|253
|OPPONENTS
|466
|1605
|2071
|43.1
|1238
|25.8
|1020
|3
|288
|768
|219
