|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|51
|37.6
|462-962
|.480
|71-208
|297-387
|.767
|1292
|25.3
|VanVleet
|50
|36.9
|322-817
|.394
|150-436
|191-214
|.893
|985
|19.7
|Trent
|52
|33.8
|340-775
|.439
|139-378
|150-179
|.838
|969
|18.6
|Anunoby
|47
|35.8
|289-637
|.454
|87-245
|113-137
|.825
|778
|16.6
|Barnes
|58
|35.3
|349-769
|.454
|55-182
|151-196
|.770
|904
|15.6
|Poeltl
|5
|27.2
|32-43
|.744
|0-0
|8-20
|.400
|72
|14.4
|Achiuwa
|37
|23.5
|145-301
|.482
|19-76
|73-106
|.689
|382
|10.3
|Boucher
|55
|20.8
|194-395
|.491
|45-141
|103-140
|.736
|536
|9.7
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Flynn
|42
|13.9
|72-197
|.365
|41-110
|15-20
|.750
|200
|4.8
|Young
|48
|15.8
|104-185
|.562
|5-31
|18-26
|.692
|231
|4.8
|Banton
|26
|9.5
|46-111
|.414
|13-46
|15-19
|.789
|120
|4.6
|Wieskamp
|2
|8.5
|3-5
|.600
|3-4
|0-0
|.000
|9
|4.5
|Koloko
|45
|14.6
|61-125
|.488
|1-9
|35-53
|.660
|158
|3.5
|Hernangomez
|41
|14.9
|48-113
|.425
|17-66
|9-16
|.563
|122
|3.0
|Harper
|3
|3.0
|3-5
|.600
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|8
|2.7
|Birch
|20
|8.1
|19-32
|.594
|1-2
|4-5
|.800
|43
|2.2
|Dowtin
|17
|8.4
|16-36
|.444
|2-10
|3-4
|.750
|37
|2.2
|Champagnie
|3
|3.7
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|TEAM
|61
|241.6
|2523-5541
|.455
|657-1964
|1193-1530
|.780
|6896
|113.0
|OPPONENTS
|61
|241.6
|2472-5061
|.488
|753-2030
|1139-1438
|.792
|6836
|112.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|93
|300
|393
|7.7
|310
|6.1
|169
|0
|43
|127
|29
|VanVleet
|25
|191
|216
|4.3
|332
|6.6
|143
|1
|79
|95
|31
|Trent
|19
|110
|129
|2.5
|86
|1.7
|88
|0
|87
|50
|14
|Anunoby
|69
|188
|257
|5.5
|95
|2.0
|141
|0
|96
|102
|37
|Barnes
|136
|276
|412
|7.1
|279
|4.8
|129
|0
|60
|119
|49
|Poeltl
|21
|29
|50
|10.0
|11
|2.2
|22
|0
|8
|5
|11
|Achiuwa
|76
|171
|247
|6.7
|39
|1.1
|80
|0
|24
|44
|25
|Boucher
|120
|204
|324
|5.9
|24
|.4
|108
|0
|37
|27
|47
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Flynn
|15
|49
|64
|1.5
|63
|1.5
|55
|0
|17
|18
|3
|Young
|67
|89
|156
|3.2
|70
|1.5
|86
|0
|53
|39
|5
|Banton
|9
|26
|35
|1.3
|29
|1.1
|30
|0
|12
|15
|12
|Wieskamp
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Koloko
|70
|76
|146
|3.2
|22
|.5
|110
|1
|13
|18
|48
|Hernangomez
|27
|95
|122
|3.0
|24
|.6
|43
|0
|16
|15
|6
|Harper
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birch
|8
|17
|25
|1.2
|7
|.4
|24
|0
|5
|8
|5
|Dowtin
|6
|10
|16
|.9
|15
|.9
|9
|0
|4
|3
|1
|Champagnie
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|769
|1848
|2617
|42.9
|1416
|23.2
|1245
|2
|565
|690
|323
|OPPONENTS
|572
|2029
|2601
|42.6
|1584
|26.0
|1268
|3
|366
|960
|279
