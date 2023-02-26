AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam5137.6462-962.48071-208297-387.767129225.3
VanVleet5036.9322-817.394150-436191-214.89398519.7
Trent5233.8340-775.439139-378150-179.83896918.6
Anunoby4735.8289-637.45487-245113-137.82577816.6
Barnes5835.3349-769.45455-182151-196.77090415.6
Poeltl527.232-43.7440-08-20.4007214.4
Achiuwa3723.5145-301.48219-7673-106.68938210.3
Boucher5520.8194-395.49145-141103-140.7365369.7
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Flynn4213.972-197.36541-11015-20.7502004.8
Young4815.8104-185.5625-3118-26.6922314.8
Banton269.546-111.41413-4615-19.7891204.6
Wieskamp28.53-5.6003-40-0.00094.5
Koloko4514.661-125.4881-935-53.6601583.5
Hernangomez4114.948-113.42517-669-16.5631223.0
Harper33.03-5.6002-30-0.00082.7
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Dowtin178.416-36.4442-103-4.750372.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
TEAM61241.62523-5541.455657-19641193-1530.7806896113.0
OPPONENTS61241.62472-5061.488753-20301139-1438.7926836112.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam933003937.73106.116904312729
VanVleet251912164.33326.61431799531
Trent191101292.5861.7880875014
Anunoby691882575.5952.014109610237
Barnes1362764127.12794.812906011949
Poeltl21295010.0112.22208511
Achiuwa761712476.7391.1800244425
Boucher1202043245.924.41080372747
Porter613192.481.0701140
Flynn1549641.5631.555017183
Young67891563.2701.586053395
Banton926351.3291.1300121512
Wieskamp000.01.500010
Koloko70761463.222.51101131848
Hernangomez27951223.024.643016156
Harper112.70.000000
Birch817251.27.4240585
Dowtin61016.915.990431
Champagnie1341.31.310000
TEAM7691848261742.9141623.212452565690323
OPPONENTS5722029260142.6158426.012683366960279

