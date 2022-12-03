|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|12
|34.8
|103-212
|.486
|16-45
|66-89
|.742
|288
|24.0
|Anunoby
|22
|36.4
|156-330
|.473
|35-102
|66-79
|.835
|413
|18.8
|Trent
|19
|31.1
|112-266
|.421
|43-130
|58-75
|.773
|325
|17.1
|VanVleet
|16
|36.5
|88-241
|.365
|46-133
|51-60
|.850
|273
|17.1
|Barnes
|19
|32.7
|108-250
|.432
|25-73
|25-36
|.694
|266
|14.0
|Boucher
|18
|23.6
|73-160
|.456
|16-55
|48-67
|.716
|210
|11.7
|Achiuwa
|12
|20.4
|36-92
|.391
|5-28
|28-33
|.848
|105
|8.8
|Banton
|17
|10.7
|39-93
|.419
|13-41
|14-16
|.875
|105
|6.2
|Flynn
|14
|11.7
|28-68
|.412
|16-35
|10-11
|.909
|82
|5.9
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Young
|19
|17.3
|45-83
|.542
|1-13
|12-14
|.857
|103
|5.4
|Hernangomez
|15
|17.7
|29-56
|.518
|10-29
|2-5
|.400
|70
|4.7
|Koloko
|22
|16.8
|32-72
|.444
|0-6
|24-37
|.649
|88
|4.0
|Champagnie
|2
|4.5
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Harper
|2
|4.0
|2-4
|.500
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Dowtin
|8
|8.0
|9-17
|.529
|1-4
|1-1
|1.000
|20
|2.5
|Birch
|12
|7.1
|11-18
|.611
|1-1
|2-2
|1.000
|25
|2.1
|TEAM
|22
|241.1
|889-1995
|.446
|236-715
|415-533
|.779
|2429
|110.4
|OPPONENTS
|22
|241.1
|873-1807
|.483
|266-756
|398-498
|.799
|2410
|109.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|20
|88
|108
|9.0
|82
|6.8
|40
|0
|11
|31
|7
|Anunoby
|32
|99
|131
|6.0
|48
|2.2
|67
|0
|50
|57
|20
|Trent
|13
|27
|40
|2.1
|28
|1.5
|26
|0
|32
|22
|3
|VanVleet
|8
|47
|55
|3.4
|105
|6.6
|43
|1
|27
|28
|7
|Barnes
|34
|88
|122
|6.4
|96
|5.1
|29
|0
|17
|48
|17
|Boucher
|42
|70
|112
|6.2
|11
|.6
|47
|0
|15
|14
|15
|Achiuwa
|24
|60
|84
|7.0
|16
|1.3
|19
|0
|2
|15
|7
|Banton
|8
|17
|25
|1.5
|22
|1.3
|18
|0
|11
|10
|10
|Flynn
|2
|16
|18
|1.3
|18
|1.3
|22
|0
|6
|8
|1
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Young
|33
|43
|76
|4.0
|36
|1.9
|31
|0
|21
|15
|2
|Hernangomez
|13
|52
|65
|4.3
|13
|.9
|20
|0
|10
|10
|3
|Koloko
|39
|41
|80
|3.6
|9
|.4
|60
|1
|5
|13
|27
|Champagnie
|1
|2
|3
|1.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dowtin
|4
|6
|10
|1.2
|8
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Birch
|5
|7
|12
|1.0
|4
|.3
|16
|0
|4
|3
|1
|TEAM
|284
|677
|961
|43.7
|504
|22.9
|450
|2
|222
|279
|121
|OPPONENTS
|205
|720
|925
|42.0
|583
|26.5
|464
|1
|142
|374
|119
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.