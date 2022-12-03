AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam1234.8103-212.48616-4566-89.74228824.0
Anunoby2236.4156-330.47335-10266-79.83541318.8
Trent1931.1112-266.42143-13058-75.77332517.1
VanVleet1636.588-241.36546-13351-60.85027317.1
Barnes1932.7108-250.43225-7325-36.69426614.0
Boucher1823.673-160.45616-5548-67.71621011.7
Achiuwa1220.436-92.3915-2828-33.8481058.8
Banton1710.739-93.41913-4114-16.8751056.2
Flynn1411.728-68.41216-3510-11.909825.9
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Young1917.345-83.5421-1312-14.8571035.4
Hernangomez1517.729-56.51810-292-5.400704.7
Koloko2216.832-72.4440-624-37.649884.0
Champagnie24.53-31.0000-00-0.00063.0
Harper24.02-4.5002-30-0.00063.0
Dowtin88.09-17.5291-41-11.000202.5
Birch127.111-18.6111-12-21.000252.1
TEAM22241.1889-1995.446236-715415-533.7792429110.4
OPPONENTS22241.1873-1807.483266-756398-498.7992410109.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam20881089.0826.840011317
Anunoby32991316.0482.2670505720
Trent1327402.1281.526032223
VanVleet847553.41056.643127287
Barnes34881226.4965.1290174817
Boucher42701126.211.6470151415
Achiuwa2460847.0161.31902157
Banton817251.5221.3180111010
Flynn216181.3181.3220681
Porter613192.481.0701140
Young3343764.0361.931021152
Hernangomez1352654.313.920010103
Koloko3941803.69.460151327
Champagnie1231.50.010000
Harper011.50.000000
Dowtin46101.281.040011
Birch57121.04.3160431
TEAM28467796143.750422.94502222279121
OPPONENTS20572092542.058326.54641142374119

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

