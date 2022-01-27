|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|VanVleet
|41
|38.2
|302-717
|.421
|160-407
|127-146
|.870
|891
|21.7
|Siakam
|33
|36.9
|265-555
|.477
|34-102
|129-178
|.725
|693
|21.0
|Anunoby
|31
|36.5
|217-493
|.440
|78-226
|75-98
|.765
|587
|18.9
|Trent
|37
|33.8
|231-547
|.422
|107-280
|61-73
|.836
|630
|17.0
|Barnes
|38
|35.5
|223-474
|.470
|30-101
|81-113
|.717
|557
|14.7
|Boucher
|44
|20.4
|146-324
|.451
|38-134
|81-107
|.757
|411
|9.3
|Dragic
|5
|18.0
|13-34
|.382
|4-14
|10-10
|1.000
|40
|8.0
|Wilson
|3
|16.0
|8-11
|.727
|0-2
|8-10
|.800
|24
|8.0
|Achiuwa
|37
|24.9
|119-289
|.412
|11-46
|35-63
|.556
|284
|7.7
|Birch
|23
|21.0
|51-103
|.495
|0-8
|31-42
|.738
|133
|5.8
|Mykhailiuk
|39
|16.5
|82-203
|.404
|35-113
|27-32
|.844
|226
|5.8
|Watanabe
|21
|16.7
|39-101
|.386
|20-57
|14-26
|.538
|112
|5.3
|Morgan
|1
|27.0
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|5.0
|Banton
|36
|12.2
|57-136
|.419
|11-35
|18-26
|.692
|143
|4.0
|Waters
|2
|21.0
|3-12
|.250
|2-9
|0-0
|.000
|8
|4.0
|Flynn
|29
|9.1
|35-94
|.372
|14-48
|6-9
|.667
|90
|3.1
|Oturu
|3
|9.0
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|3-5
|.600
|9
|3.0
|Champagnie
|28
|8.7
|28-59
|.475
|9-22
|9-9
|1.000
|74
|2.6
|Bonga
|13
|5.1
|3-13
|.231
|1-4
|4-6
|.667
|11
|0.8
|Dekker
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Johnson
|2
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|46
|240.5
|1827-4175
|.438
|555-1612
|719-953
|.754
|4928
|107.1
|OPPONENTS
|46
|240.5
|1769-3840
|.461
|570-1585
|785-987
|.795
|4893
|106.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|VanVleet
|34
|159
|193
|4.7
|285
|7.0
|101
|0
|71
|107
|21
|Siakam
|65
|207
|272
|8.2
|170
|5.2
|113
|0
|40
|86
|23
|Anunoby
|48
|119
|167
|5.4
|76
|2.5
|93
|0
|51
|52
|17
|Trent
|15
|83
|98
|2.6
|75
|2.0
|78
|1
|67
|36
|13
|Barnes
|103
|191
|294
|7.7
|134
|3.5
|109
|0
|38
|72
|33
|Boucher
|93
|167
|260
|5.9
|15
|.3
|91
|0
|30
|31
|47
|Dragic
|2
|12
|14
|2.8
|9
|1.8
|8
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Wilson
|1
|13
|14
|4.7
|4
|1.3
|5
|0
|5
|2
|1
|Achiuwa
|86
|190
|276
|7.5
|46
|1.2
|78
|0
|21
|39
|22
|Birch
|61
|58
|119
|5.2
|28
|1.2
|39
|0
|19
|16
|11
|Mykhailiuk
|19
|67
|86
|2.2
|40
|1.0
|47
|0
|24
|27
|4
|Watanabe
|14
|56
|70
|3.3
|15
|.7
|31
|0
|7
|16
|10
|Morgan
|2
|2
|4
|4.0
|1
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Banton
|22
|55
|77
|2.1
|63
|1.8
|48
|0
|16
|41
|8
|Waters
|0
|4
|4
|2.0
|7
|3.5
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Flynn
|6
|25
|31
|1.1
|29
|1.0
|27
|0
|11
|9
|3
|Oturu
|1
|4
|5
|1.7
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Champagnie
|36
|27
|63
|2.2
|9
|.3
|31
|1
|7
|6
|4
|Bonga
|4
|3
|7
|.5
|3
|.2
|10
|0
|7
|2
|2
|Dekker
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|612
|1442
|2054
|44.7
|1009
|21.9
|915
|2
|423
|585
|222
|OPPONENTS
|482
|1544
|2026
|44.0
|1118
|24.3
|859
|1
|309
|739
|236