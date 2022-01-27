AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
VanVleet4138.2302-717.421160-407127-146.87089121.7
Siakam3336.9265-555.47734-102129-178.72569321.0
Anunoby3136.5217-493.44078-22675-98.76558718.9
Trent3733.8231-547.422107-28061-73.83663017.0
Barnes3835.5223-474.47030-10181-113.71755714.7
Boucher4420.4146-324.45138-13481-107.7574119.3
Dragic518.013-34.3824-1410-101.000408.0
Wilson316.08-11.7270-28-10.800248.0
Achiuwa3724.9119-289.41211-4635-63.5562847.7
Birch2321.051-103.4950-831-42.7381335.8
Mykhailiuk3916.582-203.40435-11327-32.8442265.8
Watanabe2116.739-101.38620-5714-26.5381125.3
Morgan127.02-3.6671-20-0.00055.0
Banton3612.257-136.41911-3518-26.6921434.0
Waters221.03-12.2502-90-0.00084.0
Flynn299.135-94.37214-486-9.667903.1
Oturu39.03-6.5000-13-5.60093.0
Champagnie288.728-59.4759-229-91.000742.6
Bonga135.13-13.2311-44-6.667110.8
Dekker11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Johnson21.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM46240.51827-4175.438555-1612719-953.7544928107.1
OPPONENTS46240.51769-3840.461570-1585785-987.7954893106.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
VanVleet341591934.72857.010107110721
Siakam652072728.21705.21130408623
Anunoby481191675.4762.5930515217
Trent1583982.6752.0781673613
Barnes1031912947.71343.51090387233
Boucher931672605.915.3910303147
Dragic212142.891.880511
Wilson113144.741.350521
Achiuwa861902767.5461.2780213922
Birch61581195.2281.2390191611
Mykhailiuk1967862.2401.047024274
Watanabe1456703.315.731071610
Morgan2244.011.030000
Banton2255772.1631.848016418
Waters0442.073.520440
Flynn625311.1291.02701193
Oturu1451.70.010002
Champagnie3627632.29.3311764
Bonga437.53.2100722
Dekker000.00.000000
Johnson000.00.000000
TEAM6121442205444.7100921.99152423585222
OPPONENTS4821544202644.0111824.38591309739236

