|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|40
|37.6
|355-753
|.471
|53-169
|242-316
|.766
|1005
|25.1
|VanVleet
|41
|36.8
|257-652
|.394
|122-353
|155-172
|.901
|791
|19.3
|Trent
|43
|33.1
|278-625
|.445
|113-307
|130-157
|.828
|799
|18.6
|Anunoby
|45
|35.8
|282-617
|.457
|86-235
|110-134
|.821
|760
|16.9
|Barnes
|47
|34.7
|287-619
|.464
|41-136
|119-157
|.758
|734
|15.6
|Achiuwa
|26
|21.1
|92-201
|.458
|14-57
|50-68
|.735
|248
|9.5
|Boucher
|44
|20.4
|147-313
|.470
|34-112
|89-120
|.742
|417
|9.5
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Banton
|22
|10.1
|44-104
|.423
|13-43
|14-17
|.824
|115
|5.2
|Flynn
|33
|14.5
|62-167
|.371
|35-91
|13-17
|.765
|172
|5.2
|Young
|39
|16.3
|85-153
|.556
|4-26
|14-19
|.737
|188
|4.8
|Wieskamp
|2
|8.5
|3-5
|.600
|3-4
|0-0
|.000
|9
|4.5
|Koloko
|40
|15.6
|58-118
|.492
|1-9
|35-53
|.660
|152
|3.8
|Hernangomez
|37
|15.7
|47-109
|.431
|16-62
|9-16
|.563
|119
|3.2
|Harper
|2
|4.0
|2-4
|.500
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Birch
|20
|8.1
|19-32
|.594
|1-2
|4-5
|.800
|43
|2.2
|Dowtin
|13
|7.0
|12-25
|.480
|1-4
|3-3
|1.000
|28
|2.2
|Champagnie
|3
|3.7
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|TEAM
|50
|242.0
|2048-4530
|.452
|545-1630
|995-1262
|.788
|5636
|112.7
|OPPONENTS
|50
|242.0
|2025-4142
|.489
|641-1708
|929-1163
|.799
|5620
|112.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|79
|250
|329
|8.2
|258
|6.5
|132
|0
|31
|104
|25
|VanVleet
|18
|157
|175
|4.3
|262
|6.4
|117
|1
|64
|72
|24
|Trent
|19
|90
|109
|2.5
|67
|1.6
|77
|0
|74
|42
|13
|Anunoby
|68
|180
|248
|5.5
|91
|2.0
|133
|0
|93
|98
|35
|Barnes
|104
|226
|330
|7.0
|230
|4.9
|98
|0
|49
|96
|42
|Achiuwa
|49
|105
|154
|5.9
|27
|1.0
|47
|0
|14
|31
|17
|Boucher
|95
|150
|245
|5.6
|19
|.4
|86
|0
|32
|21
|33
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Banton
|9
|23
|32
|1.5
|26
|1.2
|24
|0
|12
|13
|12
|Flynn
|10
|41
|51
|1.5
|49
|1.5
|49
|0
|11
|16
|3
|Young
|60
|78
|138
|3.5
|60
|1.5
|70
|0
|41
|30
|4
|Wieskamp
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Koloko
|67
|68
|135
|3.4
|20
|.5
|105
|1
|10
|18
|45
|Hernangomez
|26
|92
|118
|3.2
|24
|.6
|41
|0
|15
|14
|6
|Harper
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birch
|8
|17
|25
|1.2
|7
|.4
|24
|0
|5
|8
|5
|Dowtin
|5
|8
|13
|1.0
|11
|.8
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Champagnie
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|624
|1502
|2126
|42.5
|1161
|23.2
|1016
|2
|464
|570
|265
|OPPONENTS
|475
|1673
|2148
|43.0
|1307
|26.1
|1050
|3
|299
|799
|222
