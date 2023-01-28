AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam4037.6355-753.47153-169242-316.766100525.1
VanVleet4136.8257-652.394122-353155-172.90179119.3
Trent4333.1278-625.445113-307130-157.82879918.6
Anunoby4535.8282-617.45786-235110-134.82176016.9
Barnes4734.7287-619.46441-136119-157.75873415.6
Achiuwa2621.192-201.45814-5750-68.7352489.5
Boucher4420.4147-313.47034-11289-120.7424179.5
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Banton2210.144-104.42313-4314-17.8241155.2
Flynn3314.562-167.37135-9113-17.7651725.2
Young3916.385-153.5564-2614-19.7371884.8
Wieskamp28.53-5.6003-40-0.00094.5
Koloko4015.658-118.4921-935-53.6601523.8
Hernangomez3715.747-109.43116-629-16.5631193.2
Harper24.02-4.5002-30-0.00063.0
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Dowtin137.012-25.4801-43-31.000282.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
TEAM50242.02048-4530.452545-1630995-1262.7885636112.7
OPPONENTS50242.02025-4142.489641-1708929-1163.7995620112.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam792503298.22586.513203110425
VanVleet181571754.32626.41171647224
Trent19901092.5671.6770744213
Anunoby681802485.5912.01330939835
Barnes1042263307.02304.9980499642
Achiuwa491051545.9271.0470143117
Boucher951502455.619.4860322133
Porter613192.481.0701140
Banton923321.5261.2240121312
Flynn1041511.5491.549011163
Young60781383.5601.570041304
Wieskamp000.01.500010
Koloko67681353.420.51051101845
Hernangomez26921183.224.641015146
Harper011.50.000000
Birch817251.27.4240585
Dowtin58131.011.850221
Champagnie1341.31.310000
TEAM6241502212642.5116123.210162464570265
OPPONENTS4751673214843.0130726.110503299799222

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

