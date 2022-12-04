AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam1334.4112-227.49317-4973-96.76031424.2
Anunoby2336.3168-347.48437-10672-87.82844519.3
VanVleet1736.592-252.36549-14153-63.84128616.8
Trent2031.0114-276.41344-13758-75.77333016.5
Barnes2032.7116-260.44625-7526-39.66728314.2
Boucher1923.375-165.45517-5849-69.71021611.4
Achiuwa1220.436-92.3915-2828-33.8481058.8
Banton1810.740-95.42113-4114-16.8751075.9
Flynn1511.330-70.42917-3610-11.909875.8
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Young2017.248-88.5451-1312-14.8571095.5
Hernangomez1616.929-56.51810-293-7.429714.4
Koloko2316.835-77.4550-624-37.649944.1
Champagnie24.53-31.0000-00-0.00063.0
Harper24.02-4.5002-30-0.00063.0
Dowtin88.09-17.5291-41-11.000202.5
Birch137.012-20.6001-12-21.000272.1
TEAM23241.1936-2079.450245-744433-558.7762550110.9
OPPONENTS23241.1911-1885.483277-784419-524.8002518109.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam22941168.9927.141014327
Anunoby34991335.8522.3690535820
VanVleet849573.41126.647130327
Trent1328412.0311.628032233
Barnes37991366.81005.0310195018
Boucher43731166.113.7480161516
Achiuwa2460847.0161.31902157
Banton820281.6221.2210111210
Flynn216181.2181.2240691
Porter613192.481.0701140
Young3444783.9371.934021172
Hernangomez1352654.113.820010103
Koloko4144853.79.463151328
Champagnie1231.50.010000
Harper011.50.000000
Dowtin46101.281.040011
Birch68141.14.3170442
TEAM296708100443.753523.34742234295125
OPPONENTS21074495441.560626.34841151389121

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

