|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|13
|34.4
|112-227
|.493
|17-49
|73-96
|.760
|314
|24.2
|Anunoby
|23
|36.3
|168-347
|.484
|37-106
|72-87
|.828
|445
|19.3
|VanVleet
|17
|36.5
|92-252
|.365
|49-141
|53-63
|.841
|286
|16.8
|Trent
|20
|31.0
|114-276
|.413
|44-137
|58-75
|.773
|330
|16.5
|Barnes
|20
|32.7
|116-260
|.446
|25-75
|26-39
|.667
|283
|14.2
|Boucher
|19
|23.3
|75-165
|.455
|17-58
|49-69
|.710
|216
|11.4
|Achiuwa
|12
|20.4
|36-92
|.391
|5-28
|28-33
|.848
|105
|8.8
|Banton
|18
|10.7
|40-95
|.421
|13-41
|14-16
|.875
|107
|5.9
|Flynn
|15
|11.3
|30-70
|.429
|17-36
|10-11
|.909
|87
|5.8
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Young
|20
|17.2
|48-88
|.545
|1-13
|12-14
|.857
|109
|5.5
|Hernangomez
|16
|16.9
|29-56
|.518
|10-29
|3-7
|.429
|71
|4.4
|Koloko
|23
|16.8
|35-77
|.455
|0-6
|24-37
|.649
|94
|4.1
|Champagnie
|2
|4.5
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Harper
|2
|4.0
|2-4
|.500
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Dowtin
|8
|8.0
|9-17
|.529
|1-4
|1-1
|1.000
|20
|2.5
|Birch
|13
|7.0
|12-20
|.600
|1-1
|2-2
|1.000
|27
|2.1
|TEAM
|23
|241.1
|936-2079
|.450
|245-744
|433-558
|.776
|2550
|110.9
|OPPONENTS
|23
|241.1
|911-1885
|.483
|277-784
|419-524
|.800
|2518
|109.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|22
|94
|116
|8.9
|92
|7.1
|41
|0
|14
|32
|7
|Anunoby
|34
|99
|133
|5.8
|52
|2.3
|69
|0
|53
|58
|20
|VanVleet
|8
|49
|57
|3.4
|112
|6.6
|47
|1
|30
|32
|7
|Trent
|13
|28
|41
|2.0
|31
|1.6
|28
|0
|32
|23
|3
|Barnes
|37
|99
|136
|6.8
|100
|5.0
|31
|0
|19
|50
|18
|Boucher
|43
|73
|116
|6.1
|13
|.7
|48
|0
|16
|15
|16
|Achiuwa
|24
|60
|84
|7.0
|16
|1.3
|19
|0
|2
|15
|7
|Banton
|8
|20
|28
|1.6
|22
|1.2
|21
|0
|11
|12
|10
|Flynn
|2
|16
|18
|1.2
|18
|1.2
|24
|0
|6
|9
|1
|Porter
|6
|13
|19
|2.4
|8
|1.0
|7
|0
|11
|4
|0
|Young
|34
|44
|78
|3.9
|37
|1.9
|34
|0
|21
|17
|2
|Hernangomez
|13
|52
|65
|4.1
|13
|.8
|20
|0
|10
|10
|3
|Koloko
|41
|44
|85
|3.7
|9
|.4
|63
|1
|5
|13
|28
|Champagnie
|1
|2
|3
|1.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dowtin
|4
|6
|10
|1.2
|8
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Birch
|6
|8
|14
|1.1
|4
|.3
|17
|0
|4
|4
|2
|TEAM
|296
|708
|1004
|43.7
|535
|23.3
|474
|2
|234
|295
|125
|OPPONENTS
|210
|744
|954
|41.5
|606
|26.3
|484
|1
|151
|389
|121
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.