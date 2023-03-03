AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam5437.5485-1020.47577-225303-394.769135025.0
VanVleet5237.0328-845.388153-456193-216.894100219.3
Trent5533.2350-808.433145-396154-183.84299918.2
Anunoby5035.8307-673.45694-260120-145.82882816.6
Barnes6135.3364-809.45057-189156-204.76594115.4
Poeltl827.651-67.7610-020-34.58812215.3
Achiuwa4022.7151-315.47920-7873-106.6893959.9
Boucher5820.5203-412.49350-150107-144.7435639.7
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Flynn4313.774-200.37042-11117-24.7082074.8
Young5115.3107-193.5546-3418-26.6922384.7
Banton279.346-112.41113-4615-19.7891204.4
Koloko4614.461-126.4841-935-53.6601583.4
Wieskamp38.03-8.3753-70-0.00093.0
Hernangomez4214.648-114.42117-679-16.5631222.9
Harper43.54-7.5712-40-0.000102.5
Dowtin188.819-43.4423-113-4.750442.4
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
Barton25.50-3.0000-20-0.00000.0
TEAM64241.62638-5820.453690-20641235-1581.7817201112.5
OPPONENTS64241.62596-5300.490795-21211184-1493.7937171112.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam1013194207.83246.017904413630
VanVleet261992254.33496.71481829731
Trent241191432.6881.6900895214
Anunoby731962695.41002.0153010010938
Barnes1442824267.02934.813806112555
Poeltl2649759.4202.525016716
Achiuwa801772576.4391.0830244726
Boucher1272073345.826.41130383150
Porter613192.481.0701140
Flynn1550651.5641.556017183
Young69921613.2751.586054405
Banton927361.3291.1310131612
Koloko71761473.222.51111131848
Wieskamp022.71.310010
Hernangomez27961232.925.643016156
Harper112.50.000000
Dowtin61117.917.9100451
Birch817251.27.4240585
Champagnie1341.31.310000
Barton000.01.500100
TEAM8141936275043.0148923.312992588729340
OPPONENTS5952129272442.6167326.1131533841006295

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you