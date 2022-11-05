|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|9
|35.7
|80-167
|.479
|13-38
|50-69
|.725
|223
|24.8
|Trent
|9
|35.8
|61-141
|.433
|27-75
|23-29
|.793
|172
|19.1
|Anunoby
|9
|34.6
|51-108
|.472
|18-44
|20-24
|.833
|140
|15.6
|Barnes
|8
|30.3
|47-94
|.500
|13-31
|12-15
|.800
|119
|14.9
|VanVleet
|6
|38.0
|24-68
|.353
|14-37
|18-21
|.857
|80
|13.3
|Boucher
|6
|21.2
|29-49
|.592
|11-22
|7-11
|.636
|76
|12.7
|Achiuwa
|9
|22.7
|28-72
|.389
|5-24
|25-29
|.862
|86
|9.6
|Porter
|2
|15.5
|3-5
|.600
|3-5
|2-2
|1.000
|11
|5.5
|Flynn
|5
|7.8
|8-17
|.471
|5-9
|0-0
|.000
|21
|4.2
|Banton
|9
|7.9
|13-26
|.500
|5-11
|2-2
|1.000
|33
|3.7
|Champagnie
|2
|4.5
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Koloko
|9
|15.9
|11-24
|.458
|0-1
|5-11
|.455
|27
|3.0
|Birch
|4
|8.5
|3-5
|.600
|1-1
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Young
|6
|7.3
|6-13
|.462
|1-5
|1-2
|.500
|14
|2.3
|Dowtin
|2
|4.0
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|2.0
|Harper
|1
|3.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Hernangomez
|4
|6.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|9
|240.0
|369-799
|.462
|116-306
|167-217
|.770
|1021
|113.4
|OPPONENTS
|9
|240.0
|341-732
|.466
|111-307
|164-200
|.820
|957
|106.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|16
|68
|84
|9.3
|69
|7.7
|28
|0
|8
|24
|5
|Trent
|8
|9
|17
|1.9
|11
|1.2
|10
|0
|12
|9
|1
|Anunoby
|10
|47
|57
|6.3
|16
|1.8
|33
|0
|28
|19
|8
|Barnes
|11
|39
|50
|6.2
|41
|5.1
|11
|0
|8
|18
|4
|VanVleet
|6
|18
|24
|4.0
|46
|7.7
|16
|0
|15
|7
|4
|Boucher
|10
|19
|29
|4.8
|5
|.8
|20
|0
|5
|4
|7
|Achiuwa
|16
|54
|70
|7.8
|12
|1.3
|13
|0
|1
|12
|4
|Porter
|0
|3
|3
|1.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Flynn
|1
|2
|3
|.6
|3
|.6
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Banton
|2
|5
|7
|.8
|4
|.4
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Champagnie
|1
|2
|3
|1.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Koloko
|12
|19
|31
|3.4
|3
|.3
|27
|1
|3
|6
|9
|Birch
|3
|2
|5
|1.2
|1
|.3
|8
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Young
|2
|5
|7
|1.2
|3
|.5
|6
|0
|5
|2
|0
|Dowtin
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|2
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernangomez
|0
|2
|2
|.5
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|TEAM
|98
|295
|393
|43.7
|218
|24.2
|188
|1
|96
|106
|48
|OPPONENTS
|70
|291
|361
|40.1
|232
|25.8
|181
|1
|48
|142
|44
