AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam935.780-167.47913-3850-69.72522324.8
Trent935.861-141.43327-7523-29.79317219.1
Anunoby934.651-108.47218-4420-24.83314015.6
Barnes830.347-94.50013-3112-15.80011914.9
VanVleet638.024-68.35314-3718-21.8578013.3
Boucher621.229-49.59211-227-11.6367612.7
Achiuwa922.728-72.3895-2425-29.862869.6
Porter215.53-5.6003-52-21.000115.5
Flynn57.88-17.4715-90-0.000214.2
Banton97.913-26.5005-112-21.000333.7
Champagnie24.53-31.0000-00-0.00063.0
Koloko915.911-24.4580-15-11.455273.0
Birch48.53-5.6001-12-21.00092.3
Young67.36-13.4621-51-2.500142.3
Dowtin24.02-4.5000-00-0.00042.0
Harper13.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
Hernangomez46.00-2.0000-20-0.00000.0
TEAM9240.0369-799.462116-306167-217.7701021113.4
OPPONENTS9240.0341-732.466111-307164-200.820957106.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam1668849.3697.72808245
Trent89171.9111.21001291
Anunoby1047576.3161.833028198
Barnes1139506.2415.11108184
VanVleet618244.0467.71601574
Boucher1019294.85.8200547
Achiuwa1654707.8121.31301124
Porter0331.50.010400
Flynn123.63.670100
Banton257.84.450234
Champagnie1231.50.010000
Koloko1219313.43.3271369
Birch3251.21.380311
Young2571.23.560520
Dowtin011.521.000000
Harper000.00.000000
Hernangomez022.52.520111
TEAM9829539343.721824.218819610648
OPPONENTS7029136140.123225.818114814244

