AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
VanVleet3437.5260-588.442130-31899-111.89274922.0
Siakam2435.5187-392.47728-8393-126.73849520.6
Anunoby2235.8153-349.43857-15556-67.83641919.0
Trent3334.0201-477.42189-24249-58.84554016.4
Barnes3235.5188-390.48224-7470-98.71447014.7
Boucher3517.7106-241.44023-9858-76.7632938.4
Dragic518.013-34.3824-1410-101.000408.0
Wilson316.08-11.7270-28-10.800248.0
Achiuwa2824.592-227.4059-3329-51.5692227.9
Watanabe1420.538-92.41319-5012-22.5451077.6
Mykhailiuk3517.782-197.41635-10827-32.8442266.5
Birch2121.649-98.5000-729-40.7251276.0
Morgan127.02-3.6671-20-0.00055.0
Waters221.03-12.2502-90-0.00084.0
Banton3211.948-117.4107-2618-24.7501213.8
Champagnie207.623-44.5235-149-91.000603.0
Oturu39.03-6.5000-13-5.60093.0
Flynn268.830-86.34912-444-7.571762.9
Bonga125.33-13.2311-44-6.667110.9
Dekker11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Johnson21.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM37240.71489-3378.441446-1285578-752.7694002108.2
OPPONENTS37240.71421-3113.456475-1308629-794.7923946106.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
VanVleet281421705.02276.7800569119
Siakam501512018.41084.5780225919
Anunoby31841155.2532.462036349
Trent1381942.8692.1740633112
Barnes921632558.01123.5910336229
Boucher641191835.213.4640222432
Dragic212142.891.880511
Wilson113144.741.350521
Achiuwa641482127.6401.4610163117
Watanabe1347604.3151.12406118
Mykhailiuk1865832.4401.146023264
Birch56561125.3261.2390181511
Morgan2244.011.030000
Waters0442.073.520440
Banton1947662.1551.741012335
Champagnie2214361.84.2200323
Oturu1451.70.010002
Flynn622281.1251.02301083
Bonga437.63.3100722
Dekker000.00.000000
Johnson000.00.000000
TEAM4861177166344.981121.97320341466177
OPPONENTS3911244163544.289224.16750248601199

