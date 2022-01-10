|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|VanVleet
|34
|37.5
|260-588
|.442
|130-318
|99-111
|.892
|749
|22.0
|Siakam
|24
|35.5
|187-392
|.477
|28-83
|93-126
|.738
|495
|20.6
|Anunoby
|22
|35.8
|153-349
|.438
|57-155
|56-67
|.836
|419
|19.0
|Trent
|33
|34.0
|201-477
|.421
|89-242
|49-58
|.845
|540
|16.4
|Barnes
|32
|35.5
|188-390
|.482
|24-74
|70-98
|.714
|470
|14.7
|Boucher
|35
|17.7
|106-241
|.440
|23-98
|58-76
|.763
|293
|8.4
|Dragic
|5
|18.0
|13-34
|.382
|4-14
|10-10
|1.000
|40
|8.0
|Wilson
|3
|16.0
|8-11
|.727
|0-2
|8-10
|.800
|24
|8.0
|Achiuwa
|28
|24.5
|92-227
|.405
|9-33
|29-51
|.569
|222
|7.9
|Watanabe
|14
|20.5
|38-92
|.413
|19-50
|12-22
|.545
|107
|7.6
|Mykhailiuk
|35
|17.7
|82-197
|.416
|35-108
|27-32
|.844
|226
|6.5
|Birch
|21
|21.6
|49-98
|.500
|0-7
|29-40
|.725
|127
|6.0
|Morgan
|1
|27.0
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|5.0
|Waters
|2
|21.0
|3-12
|.250
|2-9
|0-0
|.000
|8
|4.0
|Banton
|32
|11.9
|48-117
|.410
|7-26
|18-24
|.750
|121
|3.8
|Champagnie
|20
|7.6
|23-44
|.523
|5-14
|9-9
|1.000
|60
|3.0
|Oturu
|3
|9.0
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|3-5
|.600
|9
|3.0
|Flynn
|26
|8.8
|30-86
|.349
|12-44
|4-7
|.571
|76
|2.9
|Bonga
|12
|5.3
|3-13
|.231
|1-4
|4-6
|.667
|11
|0.9
|Dekker
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Johnson
|2
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|37
|240.7
|1489-3378
|.441
|446-1285
|578-752
|.769
|4002
|108.2
|OPPONENTS
|37
|240.7
|1421-3113
|.456
|475-1308
|629-794
|.792
|3946
|106.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|VanVleet
|28
|142
|170
|5.0
|227
|6.7
|80
|0
|56
|91
|19
|Siakam
|50
|151
|201
|8.4
|108
|4.5
|78
|0
|22
|59
|19
|Anunoby
|31
|84
|115
|5.2
|53
|2.4
|62
|0
|36
|34
|9
|Trent
|13
|81
|94
|2.8
|69
|2.1
|74
|0
|63
|31
|12
|Barnes
|92
|163
|255
|8.0
|112
|3.5
|91
|0
|33
|62
|29
|Boucher
|64
|119
|183
|5.2
|13
|.4
|64
|0
|22
|24
|32
|Dragic
|2
|12
|14
|2.8
|9
|1.8
|8
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Wilson
|1
|13
|14
|4.7
|4
|1.3
|5
|0
|5
|2
|1
|Achiuwa
|64
|148
|212
|7.6
|40
|1.4
|61
|0
|16
|31
|17
|Watanabe
|13
|47
|60
|4.3
|15
|1.1
|24
|0
|6
|11
|8
|Mykhailiuk
|18
|65
|83
|2.4
|40
|1.1
|46
|0
|23
|26
|4
|Birch
|56
|56
|112
|5.3
|26
|1.2
|39
|0
|18
|15
|11
|Morgan
|2
|2
|4
|4.0
|1
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Waters
|0
|4
|4
|2.0
|7
|3.5
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Banton
|19
|47
|66
|2.1
|55
|1.7
|41
|0
|12
|33
|5
|Champagnie
|22
|14
|36
|1.8
|4
|.2
|20
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Oturu
|1
|4
|5
|1.7
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Flynn
|6
|22
|28
|1.1
|25
|1.0
|23
|0
|10
|8
|3
|Bonga
|4
|3
|7
|.6
|3
|.3
|10
|0
|7
|2
|2
|Dekker
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|486
|1177
|1663
|44.9
|811
|21.9
|732
|0
|341
|466
|177
|OPPONENTS
|391
|1244
|1635
|44.2
|892
|24.1
|675
|0
|248
|601
|199