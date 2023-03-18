AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Siakam6037.5527-1117.47284-244315-412.765145324.2
VanVleet5837.0370-933.397178-510206-230.896112419.4
Trent6132.6380-875.434155-422164-195.841107917.7
Anunoby5635.7347-739.470112-297130-156.83393616.7
Barnes6735.3410-903.45460-202174-225.773105415.7
Poeltl1428.487-130.6690-033-53.62320714.8
Boucher6419.9221-444.49853-161109-147.7416049.4
Achiuwa4521.8158-335.47221-8380-114.7024179.3
Porter818.315-30.5006-178-81.000445.5
Flynn4513.274-203.36542-11317-24.7082074.6
Banton279.346-112.41113-4615-19.7891204.4
Young5414.7108-198.5456-3418-26.6922404.4
Koloko4814.161-126.4841-935-53.6601583.3
Hernangomez4214.648-114.42117-679-16.5631222.9
Barton79.97-22.3184-140-0.000182.6
Harper43.54-7.5712-40-0.000102.5
Dowtin188.819-43.4423-113-4.750442.4
Wieskamp46.83-8.3753-70-0.00092.3
Birch208.119-32.5941-24-5.800432.2
Champagnie33.73-31.0000-00-0.00062.0
TEAM70241.82907-6374.456761-22431320-1687.7827895112.8
OPPONENTS70241.82843-5782.492860-22841303-1633.7987849112.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Siakam1123484607.73555.919705115032
VanVleet272192464.24047.0162110011134
Trent271341612.6971.6990975214
Anunoby812072885.11081.9170011212241
Barnes1633044677.03234.815116713956
Poeltl46871339.5392.8430221523
Boucher1362273635.726.41240413553
Achiuwa851892746.1431.0900265126
Porter613192.481.0701140
Flynn1550651.4651.456018183
Banton927361.3291.1310131612
Young71951663.1751.488054425
Koloko72781503.123.51121131849
Hernangomez27961232.925.643016156
Barton055.76.970421
Harper112.50.000000
Dowtin61117.917.9100451
Wieskamp022.51.320010
Birch817251.27.4240585
Champagnie1341.31.310000
TEAM8932113300642.9165223.614173654804361
OPPONENTS6452313295842.3182726.1140534331107322

