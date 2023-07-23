Mariners second. Cal Raleigh singles to right field. Ty France strikes out swinging. Mike Ford homers to right field. Cal Raleigh scores. Taylor Trammell called out on strikes. Kolten Wong lines out to second base to Whit Merrifield.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 2, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays fourth. George Springer hit by pitch. Bo Bichette called out on strikes. Brandon Belt strikes out swinging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers to right field. George Springer scores. Matt Chapman grounds out to third base, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 2, Mariners 2.
Blue jays sixth. Bo Bichette lines out to left center field to Taylor Trammell. Brandon Belt homers to right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Ty France. Matt Chapman pops out to shallow infield to Ty France.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 3, Mariners 2.
Mariners sixth. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Cal Raleigh walks. Ty France singles to left field. Cal Raleigh to second. Tom Murphy pinch-hitting for Mike Ford. Tom Murphy strikes out swinging. Dylan Moore pinch-hitting for Taylor Trammell. Dylan Moore singles to right center field. Ty France to third. Cal Raleigh scores. Kolten Wong grounds out to shallow infield, Danny Jansen to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 3, Mariners 3.
Blue jays seventh. Whit Merrifield walks. Daulton Varsho out on a sacrifice bunt to first base, Kolten Wong to Ty France. Whit Merrifield to second. Alejandro Kirk pinch-hitting for Danny Jansen. Alejandro Kirk walks. Santiago Espinal pinch-hitting for Kevin Kiermaier. Santiago Espinal singles to left field. Alejandro Kirk to second. Whit Merrifield scores. George Springer grounds out to shortstop. Santiago Espinal out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 4, Mariners 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.