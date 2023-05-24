Rays first. Manuel Margot grounds out to second base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Wander Franco singles to shallow right field. Harold Ramirez grounds out to shallow infield, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Wander Franco to second. Randy Arozarena singles to shortstop. Wander Franco to third. Isaac Paredes singles to left field. Randy Arozarena to second. Wander Franco scores. Taylor Walls strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 1, Blue jays 0.
Rays second. Luke Raley homers to right field. Christian Bethancourt strikes out swinging. Jose Siri homers to center field. Manuel Margot grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Wander Franco walks. Harold Ramirez strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays fourth. George Springer grounds out to second base to Luke Raley. Bo Bichette doubles to deep right center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to right field. Bo Bichette scores. Matt Chapman pops out to Luke Raley. Whit Merrifield pops out to shallow right field to Taylor Walls.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Blue jays 1.
Rays fourth. Christian Bethancourt singles to center field. Jose Siri out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Yusei Kikuchi to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Christian Bethancourt to second. Manuel Margot triples to deep right center field. Christian Bethancourt scores. Wander Franco singles to center field. Manuel Margot scores. Harold Ramirez lines out to center field to Daulton Varsho. Randy Arozarena pops out to Matt Chapman.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Blue jays 1.
Blue jays eighth. Cavan Biggio pinch-hitting for Ernie Clement. Cavan Biggio homers to right field. Nathan Lukes triples to deep left center field. George Springer grounds out to shallow infield, Taylor Walls to Luke Raley. Nathan Lukes scores. Bo Bichette singles to deep right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Matt Chapman grounds out to second base. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Blue jays 3.
Rays eighth. Luke Raley hit by pitch. Christian Bethancourt singles to right center field. Luke Raley to third. Jose Siri singles to right center field. Christian Bethancourt out at third. Luke Raley scores. Manuel Margot grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Jose Siri to second. Wander Franco singles to center field. Jose Siri scores. Harold Ramirez strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 7, Blue jays 3.
