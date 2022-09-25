Blue jays second. Alejandro Kirk homers to center field. Matt Chapman grounds out to shortstop, Wander Franco to Harold Ramirez. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Isaac Paredes to Harold Ramirez. Danny Jansen walks. Whit Merrifield flies out to shallow right field to Manuel Margot.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 1, Rays 0.
Blue jays third. Raimel Tapia singles to second base. George Springer homers to right field. Raimel Tapia scores. Bo Bichette singles to right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shallow infield. Bo Bichette out at second. Alejandro Kirk grounds out to third base, Isaac Paredes to Harold Ramirez.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 3, Rays 0.
Rays third. Taylor Walls doubles to deep left center field. Manuel Margot grounds out to second base, Whit Merrifield to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Taylor Walls to third. Randy Arozarena out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Raimel Tapia. Taylor Walls scores. Wander Franco singles to left field. Harold Ramirez singles to center field. Wander Franco to third. Isaac Paredes grounds out to shortstop, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 3, Rays 1.
Blue jays fifth. Raimel Tapia grounds out to second base to Harold Ramirez. George Springer homers to center field. Bo Bichette grounds out to shortstop, Isaac Paredes to Harold Ramirez. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Isaac Paredes to Harold Ramirez.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 4, Rays 1.
Blue jays eighth. Alejandro Kirk strikes out swinging. Matt Chapman walks. Teoscar Hernandez homers to center field. Matt Chapman scores. Danny Jansen strikes out swinging. Whit Merrifield pops out to Christian Bethancourt.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 6, Rays 1.
Blue jays ninth. Raimel Tapia triples to deep right field. George Springer strikes out swinging. Bo Bichette pops out to Christian Bethancourt. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to left field. Raimel Tapia scores. Alejandro Kirk lines out to second base to Miles Mastrobuoni.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 7, Rays 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.