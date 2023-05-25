Blue jays first. Bo Bichette grounds out to second base, Brandon Lowe to Luke Raley. Daulton Varsho walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to center field. Daulton Varsho to third. Brandon Belt singles to left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Daulton Varsho scores. Matt Chapman lines out to deep left field to Randy Arozarena. Nathan Lukes flies out to Josh Lowe.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 1, Rays 0.
Rays first. Josh Lowe grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Wander Franco triples to deep left center field. Randy Arozarena singles to shortstop. Wander Franco scores. Brandon Lowe reaches on third strike. Randy Arozarena to third. Harold Ramirez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brandon Lowe out at second. Randy Arozarena scores. Taylor Walls called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 2, Blue jays 1.
Rays second. Luke Raley walks. Manuel Margot strikes out swinging. Francisco Mejia pops out to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Josh Lowe doubles to deep left field. Luke Raley scores. Wander Franco walks. Randy Arozarena walks. Wander Franco to second. Josh Lowe to third. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rays 3, Blue jays 1.
Rays third. Harold Ramirez strikes out swinging. Taylor Walls walks. Luke Raley walks. Manuel Margot grounds out to shallow infield to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Luke Raley scores. Francisco Mejia called out on strikes.
2 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Rays 5, Blue jays 1.
Rays seventh. Josh Lowe grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Wander Franco walks. Randy Arozarena singles to center field. Wander Franco scores. Brandon Lowe singles to center field. Randy Arozarena to third. Harold Ramirez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brandon Lowe out at second. Taylor Walls flies out to left field to Daulton Varsho.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 6, Blue jays 1.
Blue jays ninth. Whit Merrifield pinch-hitting for Nathan Lukes. Whit Merrifield called out on strikes. Alejandro Kirk singles to right field. Kevin Kiermaier singles to left field. Alejandro Kirk to second. George Springer pinch-hitting for Cavan Biggio. George Springer walks. Kevin Kiermaier to second. Alejandro Kirk to third. Bo Bichette walks. George Springer to second. Kevin Kiermaier to third. Alejandro Kirk scores. Ernie Clement pinch-hitting for Daulton Varsho. Ernie Clement out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Manuel Margot. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Bo Bichette out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rays 6, Blue jays 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.