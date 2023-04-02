|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.306
|.416
|72
|11
|22
|3
|0
|0
|10
|13
|19
|0
|1
|2
|Bichette
|.500
|.545
|10
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Springer
|.455
|.455
|11
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier
|.444
|.444
|9
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman
|.375
|.444
|8
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Guerrero Jr.
|.333
|.545
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Belt
|.143
|.250
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho
|.125
|.273
|8
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield
|.000
|.400
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio
|.000
|.600
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lukes
|.000
|.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|1
|5.29
|2
|2
|1
|17.0
|25
|13
|10
|2
|8
|16
|Gausman
|0
|1
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Cimber
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pop
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romano
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayza
|0
|0
|Inf
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Manoah
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|1
|0
|3.1
|9
|5
|5
|2
|2
|3
|García
|1
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Bass
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.