BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.306.416721122300101319012
Bichette.500.5451025100111001
Springer.455.4551145000103000
Kiermaier.444.444914000001000
Chapman.375.444803000112011
Guerrero Jr..333.545612000331000
Kirk.200.200501000201000
Belt.143.250701100014000
Varsho.125.273811100223000
Jansen.000.250300000011000
Merrifield.000.400310000022000
Biggio.000.600200000020000
Lukes.000.000010000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals115.2922117.02513102816
Gausman010.001106.0830017
Cimber000.002002.0000010
Pop000.001001.1000001
Romano000.001011.0000002
Mayza00Inf1000.0311000
Swanson004.502002.0211013
Manoah0013.501103.1955223
García1018.001001.0222020
Bass0027.001000.1111010

