BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.290.378311092021058001
Jansen.667.750322001110000
Bichette.500.500422000000000
Guerrero Jr..500.500422000200000
Hernández.500.750221001321000
Espinal.333.333301100100000
Gurriel Jr..250.250401100200000
Chapman.000.000400000003000
Kirk.000.000300000101000
Springer.000.400320000023000
Biggio.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals108.001119.0888352
García000.001001.0000010
Merryweather000.001001.0000000
Romano000.001011.0000002
Stripling000.001001.0000000
Thornton004.501002.0211020
Cimber109.001001.0111100
Saucedo0010.801001.2222100
Berríos00108.001100.1344120

