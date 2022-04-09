|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.290
|.378
|31
|10
|9
|2
|0
|2
|10
|5
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen
|.667
|.750
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette
|.500
|.500
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr.
|.500
|.500
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.500
|.750
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr.
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Springer
|.000
|.400
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|8.00
|1
|1
|1
|9.0
|8
|8
|8
|3
|5
|2
|García
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Merryweather
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stripling
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thornton
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Cimber
|1
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Saucedo
|0
|0
|10.80
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Berríos
|0
|0
|108.00
|1
|1
|0
|0.1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|0
