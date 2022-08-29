Sunday

At East Lake GC

Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

Final Round

Rory McIlroy, $18,000,00067-67-63-66—263-17
Sungjae Im, $5,750,00067-65-66-66—264-16
Max Homa, $2,750,00071-62-66-66—265-15
Justin Thomas, $2,750,00067-68-63-68—266-14
Tom Hoge, $1,000,00066-66-66-69—267-13
Xander Schauffele, $4,000,00066-63-70-69—268-12
Sepp Straka, $1,750,00068-68-64-68—268-12
Aaron Wise, $825,00065-67-66-70—268-12
Tony Finau, $1,250,00072-66-67-64—269-11
Hideki Matsuyama, $925,00070-66-63-70—269-11
Joaquin Niemann, $925,00064-67-69-69—269-11
J.T. Poston, $715,00065-69-66-69—269-11
Scottie Scheffler, $5,750,00065-66-66-73—270-10
Jordan Spieth, $825,00068-68-69-65—270-10
Viktor Hovland, $715,00071-68-67-65—271-9
Patrick Cantlay, $1,750,00070-66-66-70—272-8
Matt Fitzpatrick, $715,00064-71-67-70—272-8
Jon Rahm, $715,00067-63-71-71—272-8
Cameron Young, $660,00067-67-70-69—273-7
Brian Harman, $600,00068-70-68-67—273-7
Billy Horschel, $600,00068-70-66-69—273-7
Collin Morikawa, $600,00066-69-65-73—273-7
Cameron Smith, $640,00067-71-68-69—275-5
Adam Scott, $550,00068-70-68-70—276-4
Sam Burns, $565,00069-74-67-68—278-2
Corey Conners, $540,00074-66-71-67—278-2
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $530,00068-72-69-70—279-1
Sahith Theegala, $520,00071-72-67-71—281+1
Scott Stallings, $510,00070-74-69-73—286+6

