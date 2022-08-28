Saturday
At East Lake GC
Atlanta
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
Third Round
|Scottie Scheffler
|65-66-66—197
|-13
|Rory McIlroy
|67-67-63—197
|-13
|Sungjae Im
|67-65-66—198
|-12
|Justin Thomas
|67-68-63—198
|-12
|Tom Hoge
|66-66-66—198
|-12
|Aaron Wise
|65-67-66—198
|-12
|Xander Schauffele
|66-63-70—199
|-11
|Max Homa
|71-62-66—199
|-11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|70-66-63—199
|-11
|Sepp Straka
|68-68-64—200
|-10
|Joaquin Niemann
|64-67-69—200
|-10
|Collin Morikawa
|66-69-65—200
|-10
|J.T. Poston
|65-69-66—200
|-10
|Jon Rahm
|67-63-71—201
|-9
|Patrick Cantlay
|70-66-66—202
|-8
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|64-71-67—202
|-8
|Cameron Young
|67-67-70—204
|-6
|Billy Horschel
|68-70-66—204
|-6
|Tony Finau
|72-66-67—205
|-5
|Jordan Spieth
|68-68-69—205
|-5
|Cameron Smith
|67-71-68—206
|-4
|Viktor Hovland
|71-68-67—206
|-4
|Brian Harman
|68-70-68—206
|-4
|Adam Scott
|68-70-68—206
|-4
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|68-72-69—209
|-1
|Sam Burns
|69-74-67—210
|E
|Sahith Theegala
|71-72-67—210
|E
|Corey Conners
|74-66-71—211
|+1
|Scott Stallings
|70-74-69—213
|+3
