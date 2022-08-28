Saturday

At East Lake GC

Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

Third Round

Scottie Scheffler65-66-66—197-13
Rory McIlroy67-67-63—197-13
Sungjae Im67-65-66—198-12
Justin Thomas67-68-63—198-12
Tom Hoge66-66-66—198-12
Aaron Wise65-67-66—198-12
Xander Schauffele66-63-70—199-11
Max Homa71-62-66—199-11
Hideki Matsuyama70-66-63—199-11
Sepp Straka68-68-64—200-10
Joaquin Niemann64-67-69—200-10
Collin Morikawa66-69-65—200-10
J.T. Poston65-69-66—200-10
Jon Rahm67-63-71—201-9
Patrick Cantlay70-66-66—202-8
Matt Fitzpatrick64-71-67—202-8
Cameron Young67-67-70—204-6
Billy Horschel68-70-66—204-6
Tony Finau72-66-67—205-5
Jordan Spieth68-68-69—205-5
Cameron Smith67-71-68—206-4
Viktor Hovland71-68-67—206-4
Brian Harman68-70-68—206-4
Adam Scott68-70-68—206-4
Kyoung-Hoon Lee68-72-69—209-1
Sam Burns69-74-67—210E
Sahith Theegala71-72-67—210E
Corey Conners74-66-71—211+1
Scott Stallings70-74-69—213+3

