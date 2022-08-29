Sunday

At East Lake GC

Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

Final Round

Rory McIlroy, $18,000,00067-67-63-66—263
Sungjae Im, $5,750,00067-65-66-66—264
Max Homa, $2,750,00071-62-66-66—265
Justin Thomas, $2,750,00067-68-63-68—266
Tom Hoge, $1,000,00066-66-66-69—267
Xander Schauffele, $4,000,00066-63-70-69—268
Sepp Straka, $1,750,00068-68-64-68—268
Aaron Wise, $825,00065-67-66-70—268
Tony Finau, $1,250,00072-66-67-64—269
Hideki Matsuyama, $925,00070-66-63-70—269
Joaquin Niemann, $925,00064-67-69-69—269
J.T. Poston, $715,00065-69-66-69—269
Scottie Scheffler, $5,750,00065-66-66-73—270
Jordan Spieth, $825,00068-68-69-65—270
Viktor Hovland, $715,00071-68-67-65—271
Patrick Cantlay, $1,750,00070-66-66-70—272
Matt Fitzpatrick, $715,00064-71-67-70—272
Jon Rahm, $715,00067-63-71-71—272
Cameron Young, $660,00067-67-70-69—273
Brian Harman, $600,00068-70-68-67—273
Billy Horschel, $600,00068-70-66-69—273
Collin Morikawa, $600,00066-69-65-73—273
Cameron Smith, $640,00067-71-68-69—275
Adam Scott, $550,00068-70-68-70—276
Sam Burns, $565,00069-74-67-68—278
Corey Conners, $540,00074-66-71-67—278
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $530,00068-72-69-70—279
Sahith Theegala, $520,00071-72-67-71—281
Scott Stallings, $510,00070-74-69-73—286

