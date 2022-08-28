Saturday

At East Lake GC

Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

Third Round

Scottie Scheffler65-66-66—197
Rory McIlroy67-67-63—197
Sungjae Im67-65-66—198
Justin Thomas67-68-63—198
Tom Hoge66-66-66—198
Aaron Wise65-67-66—198
Xander Schauffele66-63-70—199
Max Homa71-62-66—199
Hideki Matsuyama70-66-63—199
Sepp Straka68-68-64—200
Joaquin Niemann64-67-69—200
Collin Morikawa66-69-65—200
J.T. Poston65-69-66—200
Jon Rahm67-63-71—201
Patrick Cantlay70-66-66—202
Matt Fitzpatrick64-71-67—202
Cameron Young67-67-70—204
Billy Horschel68-70-66—204
Tony Finau72-66-67—205
Jordan Spieth68-68-69—205
Cameron Smith67-71-68—206
Viktor Hovland71-68-67—206
Brian Harman68-70-68—206
Adam Scott68-70-68—206
Kyoung-Hoon Lee68-72-69—209
Sam Burns69-74-67—210
Sahith Theegala71-72-67—210
Corey Conners74-66-71—211
Scott Stallings70-74-69—213

