|Towson
|7
|0
|7
|7
|—
|21
|Stony Brook
|7
|0
|7
|3
|—
|17
First Quarter
TOWS_Perkins 19 pass from Pigrome (Vaughan kick), 11:29
STON_Harris Jr. 70 pass from Bryden (Guglielmello kick), 00:25
Third Quarter
STON_Newton 30 pass from Bryden (Guglielmello kick), 07:54
TOWS_Street 36 pass from Pigrome (Vaughan kick), 03:58
Fourth Quarter
STON_FG Guglielmello 26, 02:39
TOWS_Matthews 3 run (Vaughan kick), 00:56
|TOWS
|STON
|First downs
|23
|20
|Rushes-yards
|32-122
|33-100
|Passing
|255
|273
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-40-0
|18-36-1
|Return Yards
|14
|17
|Punts-Avg.
|8-43.4
|7-42.1
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|7-65
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|26:52
|33:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Towson, D'A. Hunter 10-63, Ty. Pigrome 7-54, De. Matthews 6-14, Jo. Bangda 6-2, Sa. Reynolds 1-(minus 1), Na. Kent 1-(minus 4), Team 1-(minus 6). Stony Brook, Ro. Tallarico 21-76, Ma. Jinks 6-28, Sh. Harris Jr. 1-6, Da. Bryden 5-(minus 10).
PASSING_Towson, Ty. Pigrome 22-40-0-255. Stony Brook, Da. Bryden 18-35-1-273, Team 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Towson, Da. James 7-87, Da. Street 3-78, Is. Perkins 6-60, Br. McElhaney 2-13, Sa. Reynolds 2-11, Da. Thompson IV 1-5, De. Matthews 1-1. Stony Brook, Sh. Harris Jr. 6-135, Kh. Newton 3-69, RJ. Lamarre 4-28, Ra. El 1-19, De. Hellams Jr. 2-10, Ty. Devera 1-9, Da. Caffrey 1-3.
