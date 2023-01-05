DREXEL (8-7)
Williams 4-12 1-2 10, Moore 3-8 1-2 7, Washington 1-9 0-1 2, House 0-3 0-0 0, Oden 4-9 0-0 9, Okros 5-6 0-0 14, Bergens 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 0-0 1-2 1, Magee 3-4 0-0 6, T.Butler 1-1 0-0 2, Y.Butler 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-59 3-7 58.
TOWSON (9-6)
Thompson 4-7 2-3 10, Sylla 5-8 1-1 11, Conway 2-5 0-0 6, Russell 2-8 1-2 6, Timberlake 9-15 4-4 24, Hicks 3-8 0-0 7, May 0-2 0-0 0, Biekeu 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 8-10 64.
Halftime_Towson 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 7-24 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Y.Butler 0-1, Moore 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7), Towson 6-13 (Conway 2-2, Timberlake 2-4, Hicks 1-1, Russell 1-4, Coleman 0-1, May 0-1). Fouled Out_Washington. Rebounds_Drexel 33 (Turner 6), Towson 31 (Sylla 8). Assists_Drexel 9 (Washington 3), Towson 13 (Thompson, Russell, Hicks 3). Total Fouls_Drexel 13, Towson 12.
