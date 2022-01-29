DREXEL (9-9)
Williams 5-13 0-0 10, Bell 2-5 2-2 7, Washington 3-5 0-0 8, Wynter 9-18 0-0 20, Martin 3-11 1-1 8, Juric 0-0 0-0 0, J.Butler 3-5 0-1 6, Oden 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 3-4 62.
TOWSON (16-6)
Thompson 11-14 1-2 23, Gibson 1-6 0-0 2, Holden 4-9 3-6 11, Rizzuto 5-7 0-0 10, Timberlake 3-7 4-4 12, Gray 1-4 4-4 6, Hicks 0-1 0-0 0, Paar 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 26-50 12-18 66.
Halftime_Drexel 34-22. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 7-17 (Washington 2-4, Wynter 2-6, Bell 1-1, Oden 1-2, Martin 1-4), Towson 2-11 (Timberlake 2-4, Holden 0-1, Rizzuto 0-1, Gray 0-2, Gibson 0-3). Rebounds_Drexel 24 (Williams 8), Towson 28 (Thompson 11). Assists_Drexel 7 (Wynter 3), Towson 7 (Gibson 4). Total Fouls_Drexel 17, Towson 13. A_1,587 (5,250).