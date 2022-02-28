FGFTReb
DELAWAREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carr171-30-00-0152
Painter247-94-61-32119
Anderson371-60-01-4302
Asamoah282-50-00-3025
Nelson315-91-12-61514
Davis325-93-44-91213
Allen261-80-00-1012
Gardner50-10-00-0000
Totals20022-508-118-2681657

Percentages: FG .440, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Nelson 3-5, Painter 1-1, Asamoah 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Carr 0-1, Davis 0-1, Gardner 0-1, Allen 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Allen 5, Nelson 4, Anderson 3, Carr 2, Davis, Painter).

Steals: 7 (Nelson 3, Davis 2, Allen, Gardner).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TOWSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Thompson357-91-14-92215
Gibson324-74-41-24214
Holden385-142-47-124313
Rizzuto260-50-00-1120
Timberlake315-132-20-21113
Nolan154-80-01-3109
Gray131-30-00-1013
Hicks51-20-00-0012
Paar50-00-00-1010
Totals20027-619-1113-31131369

Percentages: FG .443, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Gibson 2-3, Gray 1-2, Holden 1-2, Nolan 1-2, Timberlake 1-6, Rizzuto 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Thompson 2, Holden).

Turnovers: 11 (Thompson 4, Timberlake 3, Holden 2, Gibson, Nolan).

Steals: 9 (Holden 5, Gray, Nolan, Thompson, Timberlake).

Technical Fouls: None.

Delaware381957
Towson274269

A_2,451 (5,250).

