|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carr
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|5
|2
|Painter
|24
|7-9
|4-6
|1-3
|2
|1
|19
|Anderson
|37
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|0
|2
|Asamoah
|28
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|5
|Nelson
|31
|5-9
|1-1
|2-6
|1
|5
|14
|Davis
|32
|5-9
|3-4
|4-9
|1
|2
|13
|Allen
|26
|1-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Gardner
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-50
|8-11
|8-26
|8
|16
|57
Percentages: FG .440, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Nelson 3-5, Painter 1-1, Asamoah 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Carr 0-1, Davis 0-1, Gardner 0-1, Allen 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Allen 5, Nelson 4, Anderson 3, Carr 2, Davis, Painter).
Steals: 7 (Nelson 3, Davis 2, Allen, Gardner).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TOWSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thompson
|35
|7-9
|1-1
|4-9
|2
|2
|15
|Gibson
|32
|4-7
|4-4
|1-2
|4
|2
|14
|Holden
|38
|5-14
|2-4
|7-12
|4
|3
|13
|Rizzuto
|26
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Timberlake
|31
|5-13
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|13
|Nolan
|15
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|9
|Gray
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Hicks
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Paar
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|9-11
|13-31
|13
|13
|69
Percentages: FG .443, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Gibson 2-3, Gray 1-2, Holden 1-2, Nolan 1-2, Timberlake 1-6, Rizzuto 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Thompson 2, Holden).
Turnovers: 11 (Thompson 4, Timberlake 3, Holden 2, Gibson, Nolan).
Steals: 9 (Holden 5, Gray, Nolan, Thompson, Timberlake).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Delaware
|38
|19
|—
|57
|Towson
|27
|42
|—
|69
A_2,451 (5,250).