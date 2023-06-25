Sunday

At TPC River Highlands

Cromwell, Conn.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 6,852; Par: 70

Final Round

Keegan Bradley (500), $3,600,00062-63-64-68—257-23
Zac Blair (245), $1,780,00065-65-68-62—260-20
Brian Harman (245), $1,780,00066-66-64-64—260-20
Patrick Cantlay (115), $841,66765-68-61-67—261-19
Chez Reavie (115), $841,66764-63-63-71—261-19
Scottie Scheffler (115), $841,66763-70-63-65—261-19
Denny McCarthy (88), $841,66760-65-70-67—262-18
Rory McIlroy (88), $841,66768-64-66-64—262-18
Corey Conners (73), $525,00067-65-65-66—263-17
Alex Smalley (73), $525,00070-62-64-67—263-17
Justin Thomas (73), $525,00070-64-62-67—263-17
Min Woo Lee (0), $525,00066-65-65-67—263-17
Rickie Fowler (59), $405,00070-65-60-69—264-16
Hideki Matsuyama (59), $405,00069-64-65-66—264-16
Doug Ghim (52), $335,00069-64-67-65—265-15
Emiliano Grillo (52), $335,00067-65-69-64—265-15
Lucas Herbert (52), $335,00067-64-66-68—265-15
Carson Young (52), $335,00069-66-65-65—265-15
Shane Lowry (52), $245,80064-69-69-64—266-14
Xander Schauffele (52), $245,80068-64-67-67—266-14
Adam Scott (52), $245,80062-68-65-71—266-14
Greyson Sigg (52), $245,80066-66-67-67—266-14
Russell Henley (43), $245,80069-65-69-63—266-14
Ludvig Aberg (34), $167,00067-65-65-70—267-13
Eric Cole (34), $167,00064-65-73-65—267-13
Austin Eckroat (34), $167,00067-65-68-67—267-13
Chesson Hadley (34), $167,00066-65-70-66—267-13
Aaron Rai (34), $167,00067-66-68-66—267-13
Wyndham Clark (27), $167,00068-67-67-66—268-12
Viktor Hovland (27), $167,00067-65-70-66—268-12
Sungjae Im (27), $167,00065-67-67-69—268-12
Zach Johnson (27), $167,00068-66-69-65—268-12
Cameron Davis (21), $109,00065-70-71-63—269-11
Luke List (21), $109,00066-70-67-66—269-11
Ryan Palmer (21), $109,00068-67-66-68—269-11
Callum Tarren (21), $109,00067-69-63-70—269-11
Gary Woodland (21), $109,00069-65-68-67—269-11
Nick Hardy (15), $83,00069-67-65-69—270-10
Tom Kim (15), $83,00069-64-72-65—270-10
Michael Kim (15), $83,00068-65-66-71—270-10
Kelly Kraft (15), $83,00065-71-68-66—270-10
Chad Ramey (15), $83,00066-70-66-68—270-10
Sepp Straka (15), $83,00069-67-68-66—270-10
Kyle Reifers (0), $83,00069-65-68-68—270-10
Jason Day (10), $61,20071-64-66-70—271-9
Tony Finau (10), $61,20069-66-66-70—271-9
Andrew Putnam (10), $61,20067-68-69-67—271-9
Davis Riley (10), $61,20070-63-74-64—271-9
Matt Fitzpatrick (9), $51,53367-67-70-68—272-8
Russell Knox (9), $51,53368-68-70-66—272-8
Kevin Yu (9), $51,53365-67-71-69—272-8
Zecheng Dou (7), $47,90072-63-70-68—273-7
Webb Simpson (7), $47,90070-66-69-68—273-7
Sahith Theegala (7), $47,90066-70-66-71—273-7
Kevin Tway (7), $47,90068-66-70-69—273-7
Harry Hall (6), $46,00070-66-69-69—274-6
David Lipsky (6), $46,00068-67-70-69—274-6
Justin Suh (6), $46,00068-66-72-68—274-6
Brett Stegmaier (0), $46,00068-67-71-68—274-6
Harris English (5), $44,60069-66-70-70—275-5
Tom Hoge (5), $44,60068-67-68-72—275-5
Cameron Young (5), $44,60067-69-72-67—275-5
Ben Martin (4), $43,80067-68-69-72—276-4
Stephan Jaeger (4), $43,20066-68-69-74—277-3
Andrew Svoboda (0), $43,20068-65-73-71—277-3
Ryan Blaum (0), $42,60071-65-76-66—278-2
Andrew Landry (4), $42,20067-68-75-72—282+2

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you