|Keegan Bradley (500), $3,600,000
|62-63-64-68—257
|-23
|Zac Blair (245), $1,780,000
|65-65-68-62—260
|-20
|Brian Harman (245), $1,780,000
|66-66-64-64—260
|-20
|Patrick Cantlay (115), $841,667
|65-68-61-67—261
|-19
|Chez Reavie (115), $841,667
|64-63-63-71—261
|-19
|Scottie Scheffler (115), $841,667
|63-70-63-65—261
|-19
|Denny McCarthy (88), $841,667
|60-65-70-67—262
|-18
|Rory McIlroy (88), $841,667
|68-64-66-64—262
|-18
|Corey Conners (73), $525,000
|67-65-65-66—263
|-17
|Alex Smalley (73), $525,000
|70-62-64-67—263
|-17
|Justin Thomas (73), $525,000
|70-64-62-67—263
|-17
|Min Woo Lee (0), $525,000
|66-65-65-67—263
|-17
|Rickie Fowler (59), $405,000
|70-65-60-69—264
|-16
|Hideki Matsuyama (59), $405,000
|69-64-65-66—264
|-16
|Doug Ghim (52), $335,000
|69-64-67-65—265
|-15
|Emiliano Grillo (52), $335,000
|67-65-69-64—265
|-15
|Lucas Herbert (52), $335,000
|67-64-66-68—265
|-15
|Carson Young (52), $335,000
|69-66-65-65—265
|-15
|Shane Lowry (52), $245,800
|64-69-69-64—266
|-14
|Xander Schauffele (52), $245,800
|68-64-67-67—266
|-14
|Adam Scott (52), $245,800
|62-68-65-71—266
|-14
|Greyson Sigg (52), $245,800
|66-66-67-67—266
|-14
|Russell Henley (43), $245,800
|69-65-69-63—266
|-14
|Ludvig Aberg (34), $167,000
|67-65-65-70—267
|-13
|Eric Cole (34), $167,000
|64-65-73-65—267
|-13
|Austin Eckroat (34), $167,000
|67-65-68-67—267
|-13
|Chesson Hadley (34), $167,000
|66-65-70-66—267
|-13
|Aaron Rai (34), $167,000
|67-66-68-66—267
|-13
|Wyndham Clark (27), $167,000
|68-67-67-66—268
|-12
|Viktor Hovland (27), $167,000
|67-65-70-66—268
|-12
|Sungjae Im (27), $167,000
|65-67-67-69—268
|-12
|Zach Johnson (27), $167,000
|68-66-69-65—268
|-12
|Cameron Davis (21), $109,000
|65-70-71-63—269
|-11
|Luke List (21), $109,000
|66-70-67-66—269
|-11
|Ryan Palmer (21), $109,000
|68-67-66-68—269
|-11
|Callum Tarren (21), $109,000
|67-69-63-70—269
|-11
|Gary Woodland (21), $109,000
|69-65-68-67—269
|-11
|Nick Hardy (15), $83,000
|69-67-65-69—270
|-10
|Tom Kim (15), $83,000
|69-64-72-65—270
|-10
|Michael Kim (15), $83,000
|68-65-66-71—270
|-10
|Kelly Kraft (15), $83,000
|65-71-68-66—270
|-10
|Chad Ramey (15), $83,000
|66-70-66-68—270
|-10
|Sepp Straka (15), $83,000
|69-67-68-66—270
|-10
|Kyle Reifers (0), $83,000
|69-65-68-68—270
|-10
|Jason Day (10), $61,200
|71-64-66-70—271
|-9
|Tony Finau (10), $61,200
|69-66-66-70—271
|-9
|Andrew Putnam (10), $61,200
|67-68-69-67—271
|-9
|Davis Riley (10), $61,200
|70-63-74-64—271
|-9
|Matt Fitzpatrick (9), $51,533
|67-67-70-68—272
|-8
|Russell Knox (9), $51,533
|68-68-70-66—272
|-8
|Kevin Yu (9), $51,533
|65-67-71-69—272
|-8
|Zecheng Dou (7), $47,900
|72-63-70-68—273
|-7
|Webb Simpson (7), $47,900
|70-66-69-68—273
|-7
|Sahith Theegala (7), $47,900
|66-70-66-71—273
|-7
|Kevin Tway (7), $47,900
|68-66-70-69—273
|-7
|Harry Hall (6), $46,000
|70-66-69-69—274
|-6
|David Lipsky (6), $46,000
|68-67-70-69—274
|-6
|Justin Suh (6), $46,000
|68-66-72-68—274
|-6
|Brett Stegmaier (0), $46,000
|68-67-71-68—274
|-6
|Harris English (5), $44,600
|69-66-70-70—275
|-5
|Tom Hoge (5), $44,600
|68-67-68-72—275
|-5
|Cameron Young (5), $44,600
|67-69-72-67—275
|-5
|Ben Martin (4), $43,800
|67-68-69-72—276
|-4
|Stephan Jaeger (4), $43,200
|66-68-69-74—277
|-3
|Andrew Svoboda (0), $43,200
|68-65-73-71—277
|-3
|Ryan Blaum (0), $42,600
|71-65-76-66—278
|-2
|Andrew Landry (4), $42,200
|67-68-75-72—282
|+2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.