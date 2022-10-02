|All Times EDT
|All games at Las Vegas Ballpark
|League Championships
|Pacific Coast
Friday, Sept. 30: Reno 6, El Paso 2
|International
Saturday, Oct. 1: Durham 13, Nashville 0
|Triple-A National Championship
Sunday, Oct. 2: Reno vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m.
|All Times EDT
|All games at Las Vegas Ballpark
|League Championships
|Pacific Coast
Friday, Sept. 30: Reno 6, El Paso 2
|International
Saturday, Oct. 1: Durham 13, Nashville 0
|Triple-A National Championship
Sunday, Oct. 2: Reno vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.