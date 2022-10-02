All Times EDT
All games at Las Vegas Ballpark
League Championships
Pacific Coast

Friday, Sept. 30: Reno 6, El Paso 2

International

Saturday, Oct. 1: Durham 13, Nashville 0

Triple-A National Championship

Sunday, Oct. 2: Reno vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m.

