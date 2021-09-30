All Times EDT
Final Stretch
WLPct.GB
Durham (Tampa Bay)601.000
Albuquerque (Colorado)51.8331
Buffalo (Toronto)51.8331
Nashville (Milwaukee)51.8331
Jacksonville (Miami)42.6672
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)42.6672
Omaha (Kansas City)42.6672
Round Rock (Texas)42.6672
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)42.6672
St. Paul (Minnesota)42.6672
Worcester (Boston)42.6672
El Paso (San Diego)33.5003
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)33.5003
Las Vegas (Oakland)33.5003
Louisville (Cincinnati)33.5003
Norfolk (Baltimore)33.5003
Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees)33.5003
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)33.5003
Tacoma (Seattle)33.5003
Toledo (Detroit)33.5003
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)24.3334
Memphis (St. Louis)24.3334
Rochester (Washington)24.3334
Sugar Land (Houston)24.3334
Columbus (Cleveland)15.1675
Gwinnett (Atlanta)15.1675
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)15.1675
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)15.1675
Reno (Arizona)15.1675
Sacramento (San Francisco)15.1675
Final Stretch
Monday's Games
Triple-A West

Sugar Land 4, El Paso 2

Round Rock 7, Tacoma 2

Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 5

Albuquerque 5, Reno 2

Las Vegas 11, Oklahoma City 9

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games
Triple-A East

Gwinett 6, Jacksonville 1

Omaha 10, Iowa 5

Memphis 12, Charlotte 1

Scranton W/B 10, Rochester 6

Columbus 13, Louisville 3

Toledo 4, St. Paul 3

Buffalo 7, Syracuse 3

Durham 4, Norfolk 1

Worchester 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Indianapolis 5, Nashville 4, 10 innings

Triple-A West

Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 1

Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 1

Las Vegas 9, Reno 2

Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 0

Albuquerque 11 Sacramento 3

Thursday's Games
Triple-A East

Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games
Triple-A East

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.<

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you