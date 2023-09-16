|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|43
|24
|.642
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|41
|26
|.612
|2
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|38
|27
|.585
|4
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|38
|28
|.576
|4½
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|38
|29
|.567
|5
|Worcester (Boston)
|37
|29
|.561
|5½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|37
|30
|.552
|6
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|36
|31
|.537
|7
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|35
|31
|.530
|7½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|34
|31
|.523
|8
|Toledo (Detroit)
|35
|32
|.522
|8
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|34
|32
|.515
|8½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|33
|33
|.500
|9½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|31
|34
|.477
|11
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|31
|36
|.463
|12
|Rochester (Washington)
|29
|36
|.446
|13
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|28
|39
|.418
|15
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|25
|40
|.385
|17
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|40
|.375
|17½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|14
|53
|.209
|29
|Friday's Games
Lehigh Valley 8, Rochester 4
Louisville 2, Durham 0
Scranton/WB 4, Buffalo 2
Memphis 13, Norfolk 4
Worcester 5, Syracuse 3
Nashville 8, Charlotte 2
Toledo 5, Columbus 1
Gwinnett 2, Jacksonville 0
Indianapolis 3, Omaha 1
Iowa 7, St. Paul 6
|Saturday's Games
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 4:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 5:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Louisville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Omaha, 6:35 p.m.
Memphis at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Louisville at Durham, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Memphis at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Indianapolis at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
