All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Durham (Tampa Bay)4324.642
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)4126.6122
Buffalo (Toronto)3827.5854
Nashville (Milwaukee)3828.576
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)3829.5675
Worcester (Boston)3729.561
St. Paul (Minnesota)3730.5526
Jacksonville (Miami)3631.5377
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)3531.530
Gwinnett (Atlanta)3431.5238
Toledo (Detroit)3532.5228
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)3432.515
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)3333.500
Columbus (Cleveland)3134.47711
Louisville (Cincinnati)3136.46312
Rochester (Washington)2936.44613
Memphis (St. Louis)2839.41815
Omaha (Kansas City)2540.38517
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)2440.37517½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)1453.20929
Friday's Games

Lehigh Valley 8, Rochester 4

Louisville 2, Durham 0

Scranton/WB 4, Buffalo 2

Memphis 13, Norfolk 4

Worcester 5, Syracuse 3

Nashville 8, Charlotte 2

Toledo 5, Columbus 1

Gwinnett 2, Jacksonville 0

Indianapolis 3, Omaha 1

Iowa 7, St. Paul 6

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 4:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 5:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Louisville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Omaha, 6:35 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Louisville at Durham, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Indianapolis at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you